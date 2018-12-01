×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 takeaways from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
77   //    01 Dec 2018, 23:08 IST

Manchester City hosted Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium on Saturday
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side is by far the best team in the land, and seems well on its way to successfully defend the Premier League title. Along with Liverpool, City are also unbeaten in the league so far this season.

On the other hand, after a bright start to the campaign, Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side was staring at a fourth defeat in a row. The match-up was far from balanced, to say the least.

Manchester City were on the front foot right from the word go, and it looked like a matter of time before the deadlock was broken. After a quarter of an hour Bernardo Silva gave Guardiola's side the lead with an instinctively taken shot past the goalkeeper.

As the half progressed, Bournemouth got more involved into the game and deservedly got their equalizer just before the halftime through Callum Wilson. 

The onus was on City in the second half, and they got back their lead after Raheem Sterling tapped home from a close range 10 minutes in. Guardiola's side then started looking dominant, with Sane repeatedly teasing the Bournemouth's defense from the right flank.

The game was finally put to bed after Gundogan headed home from Sane's cross to give all three points to Manchester City. Here are the three takeaways from the match.

#3 Nine wins in a row for Pep Guardiola

Guardiola is leaving a legacy in the Premier League
Before the start of the season, there were doubts whether Manchester City could be the first team in a decade to successfully defend the Premier League title. But Guardiola has previously won back-two-back leagues title wherever he has managed, and he seems determined to repeat the success here as well.

In the current campaign, City are already the pace-setters for the rest of the league, with Liverpool looking like the only team who can take the title race to the very end. The Citizens are yet to drop a point at home, and today was another dominating display.

City have now gone 14 games unbeaten in the league, which is a record in itself for them.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
