Premier League 2018-19: 3 takeaways from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth

Manchester City hosted Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium on Saturday

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side is by far the best team in the land, and seems well on its way to successfully defend the Premier League title. Along with Liverpool, City are also unbeaten in the league so far this season.

On the other hand, after a bright start to the campaign, Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side was staring at a fourth defeat in a row. The match-up was far from balanced, to say the least.

Manchester City were on the front foot right from the word go, and it looked like a matter of time before the deadlock was broken. After a quarter of an hour Bernardo Silva gave Guardiola's side the lead with an instinctively taken shot past the goalkeeper.

As the half progressed, Bournemouth got more involved into the game and deservedly got their equalizer just before the halftime through Callum Wilson.

The onus was on City in the second half, and they got back their lead after Raheem Sterling tapped home from a close range 10 minutes in. Guardiola's side then started looking dominant, with Sane repeatedly teasing the Bournemouth's defense from the right flank.

The game was finally put to bed after Gundogan headed home from Sane's cross to give all three points to Manchester City. Here are the three takeaways from the match.

#3 Nine wins in a row for Pep Guardiola

Guardiola is leaving a legacy in the Premier League

Before the start of the season, there were doubts whether Manchester City could be the first team in a decade to successfully defend the Premier League title. But Guardiola has previously won back-two-back leagues title wherever he has managed, and he seems determined to repeat the success here as well.

In the current campaign, City are already the pace-setters for the rest of the league, with Liverpool looking like the only team who can take the title race to the very end. The Citizens are yet to drop a point at home, and today was another dominating display.

City have now gone 14 games unbeaten in the league, which is a record in itself for them.

