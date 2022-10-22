Manchester City 3-1 Brighton: 5 Hits and Flops as Haaland's brace and De Bruyne's wonder-goal down the Seagulls | Premier League 2022-23 

Manchester City secured a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, October 22.

The Cityzens entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. Erling Haaland, who has made a blistering start to the season with 15 league goals already, was unable to score last time out. He was in the lineup, eager to get back on the scoresheet.

Guardiola was all-praise for his counterpart Roberto De Zerbi, who according to the Spaniard, is going to make a massive impact on English football. Both sides fielded strong XIs for the game.

Manchester City made a positive start to the first half as they were backed by a vociferous home support. They controlled the tempo of the game in midfield and barely allowed Brighton an opportunity to get out of their own half. This allowed Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez to take up some advanced positions in wide areas to kick-start moves from.

Despite taking just four shots at goal, City were able to get on the scoresheet twice in the first period, showing their ruthlessness in front of goal. Ederson released Erling Haaland with a lovely kick upfield, putting him in a one-v-one against Adam Webster. Haaland used his brute strength to shrug his marker off before finishing to make it 1-0.

Bernardo Silva was then awarded a penalty after attempting to wriggle through a crowd of Brighton players. He left a leg in and was brought down. Nothing was awarded and play went on for nearly two minutes before the referee stopped the game to review the move on the monitor. Haaland stepped up and converted the resulting penalty as Manchester City carried a two-goal lead into half-time.

Brighton made a dream start to the second half as they cut into Manchester City's lead just eight minutes after the restart. Solly March played a lovely ball forward to Leandro Trossard, who got on his bike and drove forward with the ball. He then unleashed a sharply struck effort which dipped and beat Ederson in goal as the score was 2-1 after 53 minutes.

Both managers made changes to their XIs in a bid to add a different dimension to how the game was being played. Players from either side were booked as the game started getting heated. However, De Bruyne settled the issue after 75 minutes, striking the ball with perfection to guide it into the top-left corner.

Manchester City did well to hold onto their two-goal cushion and secured a win that sees them move to within one point of leaders Arsenal, having played a game more. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was Manchester City's main creative outlet going forward. He passed the ball with great accuracy and imagination, sparking most of his team's attacking moves from midfield.

He scored a lovely goal after 75 minutes to make it 3-1 and put the result beyond doubt. Bernardo squared the ball to De Bruyne near the edge of the box, who then took one touch before firing it into the top-left corner. Sanchez attempted to save it at full-stretch but was beaten with ease.

#4. Flop - Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez started the game fairly well but quickly dropped off as Manchester City played mostly through the middle. He maintained his position in wide areas and provided crucial width to maintain City's shape.

He attempted two shots, with one on target, squandering a big chance to score to give his team the lead. He also won just two of his seven duels and played just one accurate cross and one accurate long ball in a subpar display.

#3. Hit - Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard continued his impressive knack of scoring against teams from the 'Big 6'. Incidentally, his goal at the Etihad was his first in the Premier League since his incredible hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

He received the ball from Solly March on the left flank before driving forward using a burst of acceleration. He arrived near the box and unleashed a venomous, dipping effort that left Robert Sanchez stranded as Brighton pulled one goal back after 53 minutes.

#2. Flops - Adam Webster & Lewis Dunk

The tall centre-back pair were tasked with marking Erling Haaland and had one of the toughest games of their season so far.

Lewis Dunk struggled to keep up pace with his Norwegian opponent and often started from a few yards further back to gain a headstart. Adam Webster had one of the most embarrassing moments of the afternoon as he was brushed aside by Haaland en-route to his first goal.

Dunk later made things worse for his team as he gave away a cheap penalty for an unnecessary foul on Bernardo Silva. Haaland stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 2-0 to Manchester City.

#1. Hit - Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland restored normal order at the Etihad Stadium with a well-taken brace to put Manchester City on course for a win.

First, he did extremely well to receive Ederson's pass into space, before bodying Adam Webster with pure brute force to break through on goal. He then slotted past Sanchez with a cool head to make it 1-0 after 22 minutes.

Haaland then stepped up to convert a key penalty in the 43rd minute to further extend City's lead.

Poll : 0 votes