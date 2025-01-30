Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge: Player ratings as Sky Blues come from a goal down to rescue Champions League campaign

On Wednesday (January 29), Manchester City came from a goal down to beat Club Brugge 3-1 and book their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. The win allowed the reigning English champions to sneak into the next round with 11 points from eight European games.

Raphael Onyedika opened the scoring (45') from a pass to the back post from Christos Tzolis. Manchester City drew level in the 53rd minute after Mateo Kovacic placed a tidy finish into the back of the net with a fine drive.

Savinho then took the game by the scruff of the neck and set up Josko Gvardiol to fire in a beautiful cross for Joel Ordonez to score an own goal in the 62nd minute. The 20-year-old Brazilian made it 3-1 in the 77th minute.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson Moraes- 7/10

The Brazilian had a decent game for Pep Guardiola's side. He made four saves and completed 19 out of 20 passes.

Matheus Nunes- 8/10

The Portuguese star had a fine game for his side. He completed the most tackles in the match (three) and won five out of nine duels.

John Stones- 7/10

The Englishman was brilliant in the game. He created the most chances in the game (four), won four out of five duels, and provided two assists.

Manuel Akanji- 8/10

The Swiss defender had a solid game for the hosts. He completed the most passes (148/149) and only misplaced one pass in the game.

Josko Gvardiol- 7.5/10

The Croatian played a fine game at home in a must-win match. He completed 89 of 93 passes and played in the cross, leading to the own goal that gave his side the lead.

Mateo Kovacic- 8.5/10

The Croatian had a fabulous game for Manchester City. He scored the equalizing goal for his side and completed 88 of 91 passes.

Ilkay Gundogan- 6/10

The German was not impressive for Pep Guardiola's side before his withdrawal. He completed all 15 passes he attempted before being taken off.

Kevin De Bruyne- 8/10

The Belgians had a good game for their side in their must-win game. He created three chances, won five out of six duels, and won four recoveries.

Philip Foden- 7.5/10

The English forward had a decent game at the Etihad Stadium. He completed 70 out of 77 passes and made four recoveries against Club Brugge.

Bernardo Silva- 7.5 /10

The Portuguese star was solid for the English Champions in the game. He completed 73 of 76 passes and won two out of three duels.

Erling Haaland- 8/10

The Norwegian had a decent game for Manchester City, even if they did not get on the scoresheet. He managed the fewest touches in the game with 23 touches but created three chances.

Manchester City substitutions

Savinho- 9/10

The Brazilian changed the game after coming on at halftime. He completed 20 out of 21 passes, was involved in his side's second goal, and bagged their third goal,

Rico Lewis- NA

Rico Lewis came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

