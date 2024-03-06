Manchester City 3-1 Copenhagen: City Player Ratings as Julian Alvarez shines in routine win for Guardiola's men | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Manchester City defeated FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, March 6. The result means City qualify for the quarter-finals 6-2 on aggregate.

City entered this game on the back of an incredible run of form. They were unbeaten in 20 games leading up to this contest as Pep Guardiola's men gear up for the business end of the season.

Their last game was a comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League as they came from behind. Guardiola made five changes to that lineup as he rotated his squad with the upcoming matches in mind.

Manchester City made an electrifying start to the game with Julian Alvarez spearheading them. Alvarez played a whipped corner from the right side, which fell perfectly to Manuel Akanji as he volleyed it home after just five minutes. He then grabbed a goal for himself with a hopeful shot that Kamil Grabara fumbled as it was 2-0 after nine minutes.

FC Copenhagen were 5-1 down on aggregate at that point but still showed heart and played good football. They grabbed a consolation goal with a lovely move on the counter-attack. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Orri Steinn Oskarsson combined well on the edge of the box before the latter played a lovely backheel to the former as he scored to make it 2-1 after 29 minutes.

Erling Haaland showed brilliant composure to control a ball by Rodri late in the first half. The Norwegian's heavily-deflected shot made it 3-1 to Manchester City who were cruising at half-time.

Manchester City dominated possession in the second half as well but took their foot off the gas as they were content to knock the ball around. They did have four attempts but none of those were on target as Guardiola shifted focus towards the game against Liverpool on the weekend. The Spaniard subbed off key players in the second half.

Meanwhile, FC Copenhagen were keen to get something more from the game as they attempted seven shots in the second half. However, just one of those was on target - an easy save for Ederson. The Danish side crashed out after a spirited display as the defending champions advance to the next round.

That said, let's take a look at City's player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson made just one save throughout the game, which came in the second half. He distributed the ball with a remarkable 97% accuracy, including six long balls.

Rico Lewis - 7.5/10

Lewis had a great game as he won six duels, making two blocks and two tackles. He passed the ball with 96% accuracy and also hit the woodwork with his only shot.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias had a decent game in defence as he won two duels and made one interception. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including five long balls.

Manuel Akanji - 8/10

Akanji scored a lovely goal in the fifth minute to set the tone for Manchester City. He won three duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle. Akanji also passed the ball with 95% accuracy.

Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

Gvardiol had an average game on the left side of defence, winning two duels and making two interceptions. He also played two long balls and one key pass.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri was solid in midfield as he passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also provided an assist for Haaland's goal with a lovely lofted pass. The Spaniard was subbed off at half-time.

Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

Kovacic had a great game in midfield as he passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one key pass. He won five duels, making two clearances and one tackle.

Oscar Bobb - 6.5/10

Bobb had a decent game in midfield as he played one key pass and won three duels.

Julian Alvarez - 8.5/10

Alvarez got Manchester City off to a flyer with an assist and a goal in the opening eight minutes. He played four key passes, completed two dribbles and also won two duels in a solid performance.

Matheus Nunes - 6/10

Nunes was subpar and was subbed off with an injury in the 74th minute.

Erling Haaland - 7.5/10

Haaland scored a deflected goal on the cusp of half-time to make it 3-1 to Manchester City. He also played two key passes and won one duel.

Substitutes

Sergio Gomez - 7/10

Gomez came on at half-time and played well in the second period. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy and also won three duels.

John Stones - 6.5/10

Stones had a good cameo as he completed 32 passes with perfect accuracy.

Micah Hamilton - 6.5/10

Hamilton replaced the injured Nunes late in the game and played well.

Jacob Wright - N/A

Wright came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.