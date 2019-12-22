Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City: 3 talking points | Premier League 2019-20

The Cityzens captured 3 points in this all-important clash

Pep Guardiola's men followed up their impressive performance at the Emirates with a resounding victory over second-placed Leicester City. Capturing all 3 points in this important clash between two of the top teams in England, the Cityzens now sit one point behind their vanquished foe, and 11 points behind league leaders Liverpool (who have a game in hand).

The game started very well with some end-to-end football. Both the teams had chances to score, but it was the in-form man Jamie Vardy who gave the Foxes the lead with a brilliant forward run that ended with a chip over Ederson. The home team, however, kept on attacking and found their way back through former fox Riyad Mahrez, and then a penalty by Ilkay Gundogan gave them the lead before half time.

All 3 points were assured in the 69th minute when Gabriel Jesus tapped into an empty net following a lovely low cross from Kevin De Bruyne. Here are the main talking points in an exciting game which had some brilliant football.

#3 Riyad Mahrez haunts his old team

The former Fox scored a great goal as he tormented his old team

Riyad Mahrez was arguably Leicester's best player in their 2015-16 season when they miraculously captured the Premier League title. Tonight, he showed the world glimpses of his old self, when he used to tear up the league defences every week.

After the visitors had taken the lead, the Algerian international took matters into his own hands as he glided past a sturdy Leicester defence and shot the ball into the back of the net. The winger got lucky as his shot deflected off of defender Caglar Soyuncu, but the play behind the goal was super from Mahrez.

Even otherwise, the player was brilliant as he had four shots on target and made four key passes during the game. He could have had a brace if not for Kasper Schmeichel's brilliant save, and Mahrez also completed 3 dribbles and over 85% of his passes. Overall, it was a spectacular display by the man who led Leicester to glory nearly four years ago.

