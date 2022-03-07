Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City hosted Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in a crucial Premier League contest. The hosts were off to a flying start with Kevin De Bruyne's goal in the 5th minute. Ralf Ragnick's side got an equalizer through Jadon Sancho 17 minutes after the game's opener.

However, the Citizens didn't let the equalizer affect them and toyed around with the Red Devils to gain authority in the game. They eventually regained the lead through Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne in the 28th minute once again. Pep Guardiola's men stepped onto the accelerator after the first half to cause more damage to Manchester United. Riyad Mahrez's second-half brace sealed an emphatic 4-1 victory for Manchester City over Manchester United.

#5 Hit - Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez was in fine form

Even though Manchester City were superior for most parts of the game, the Red Devils were within touching distance of an equalizer until the 68th minute. Nonetheless, Riyad Mahrez had other plans and put the game beyond the reach of United with two fine finishes.

The Algerian beat De Gea with an exquisite strike from a corner in the second half. Mahrez added another one in stoppage time to take this season's Premier League goal tally to double figures.

His overall game didn't have much spark, but he was in the right place at the right time to help his side on a couple of occasions.

#4 Flop - Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes had a gigantic job on his hands in the false 9 role for Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder and Paul Pogba played in advanced positions, but the duo failed to live up to their billing.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ vs. Liverpool (2017)

◉ vs. Man City (2022)



Embarrassing. Manchester United have failed to have a single shot in the second half of a Premier League game just two times in the last six seasons:◉ vs. Liverpool (2017)◉ vs. Man City (2022)Embarrassing. Manchester United have failed to have a single shot in the second half of a Premier League game just two times in the last six seasons: ◉ vs. Liverpool (2017) ◉ vs. Man City (2022)Embarrassing. 😳 https://t.co/SFraDRQVmK

The latter's sumptuous ball to set up Jadon Sancho on the counter attack was the only highlight of the day, whilst Fernandes didn't have a moment to showcase in the high voltage clash. Manchester United's #18 also struggled to keep possession of the ball and often kept losing them in crucial areas. The Red Devils also failed to register a shot on target in the second half for the second time in the last 5 years.

#3 Hit - Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring the goal

Jadon Sancho was the only positive for Manchester United on a disappointing evening. The youngster marked his comeback to the Etihad Stadium with a fantastic finish in the first half. The forward received the ball from Paul Pogba in a counter attacking situation and covered a few yards before curling the ball into the right hand corner.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Jadon Sancho is the 5th player aged 21 or younger to score a PL goal for Man Utd against Man City - he follows Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes & Cristiano Ronaldo Jadon Sancho is the 5th player aged 21 or younger to score a PL goal for Man Utd against Man City - he follows Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes & Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽️ Jadon Sancho is the 5th player aged 21 or younger to score a PL goal for Man Utd against Man City - he follows Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes & Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/bVkgMTvyA9

Apart from the goal, he stretched the game and played a few intricate passes to cause trouble for Kyle Walker. The winger had another chance to level the scoring before half-time, but failed to keep his shot down. His good individual display was rewarded with a goal and took his goal contributions to 4 in the last 5 Premier League games.

#2 Flop - Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire had an evening to forget

Harry Maguire was not at his best against Manchester City. The Red Devils skipper was at fault for both the goals in the first half. When Aaron Wan Bissaka was beaten by a Bernardo Silva low cross, Harry Maguire was unaware of his surroundings until De Bruyne reacted instinctively to open the scoreline.

The English defender also got away with a push on Foden as he tried to protect the ball. Maguire's anticipation and instinctiveness hit rock bottom for the second goal when De Gea's save went between his legs. Alex Telles prevented a shot from Bernardo Silva before De Bruyne fired a shot to reclaim the lead.

#1 Hit - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring a goal

Kevin De Bruyne, who has been blowing hot and cold this season, stepped up to the plate and delivered a Man of the Match performance to overcome Manchester United. The Belgian was on hand when Bernardo Silva's cross evaded a couple of defenders to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The midfielder reclaimed the Citizens' lead in the 28th minute with a close range finish. De Bruyne also had a good performance apart from the goals. His overall game was top-notch and he consistently won the midfield duel against Scott McTominay and Fred. He assisted Mahrez from the corner to add one more to his assists tally.

