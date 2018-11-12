Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Hits & Flops from the game

Final Nail In The Coffin

Manchester City defeated Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United by a margin of 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in what was the first Manchester derby of the season. David Silva opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s team whilst Sergio Aguero doubled the lead through a classy finish, minutes into the second half.

United restored some parity by Anthony Martial’s spot-kick but Ilkay Gundogan drilled the final nail in the coffin by scoring after coming off the bench in the final quarter of the game. The German relinquished any hopes of a comeback from Mourinho’s team, who desperately lacked the services of Paul Pogba who was in the stands due to an injury he suffered in the victory against Juventus at Turin a few days ago.

The Frenchman, who often has been crucial to United’s prospects in crucial matches, definitely brings more incisiveness and bite to Mourinho’s midfield. However, that would hardly matter as of now because Guardiola’s side notched a good victory against their cross-town rivals, something that could be a huge morale-booster for the team whilst going into the international break.

Here is the analysis of specific players who endured contrasting fortunes in this match. It would also reflect on the fact that how City arguably won the game in the midfield.

Hit: David Silva

Netted the opener

The Spaniard maestro was in sumptuous form in the early stages of the game as he worked around in half spaces and troubled United’s midfield who found it difficult to mark him to some extent.

Silva was always ready to receive a pass and his quick turns and cheeky through balls behind United’s backline made it increasingly difficult for the visitors. Silva often dropped deep to collect the ball, played some lateral passes, and then ran in half spaces.

He collected the deliveries and used his excellent mobility to make his mazy runs and confuse two markers at a time. He ran across the central areas, drifted wide to make low crosses for the wingers at the far post and worked diligently with Fernandinho to recover the ball quickly whenever possible.

His goal was atypical of him moving closer to the goalpost and taking the final shot with precision without making a big fuss from the finish. Silva was definitely a brilliant orchestrator for Guardiola’s side.

