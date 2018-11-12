×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Hits & Flops from the game

Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
183   //    12 Nov 2018, 01:06 IST

Final Nail In The Coffin
Final Nail In The Coffin

Manchester City defeated Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United by a margin of 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in what was the first Manchester derby of the season. David Silva opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s team whilst Sergio Aguero doubled the lead through a classy finish, minutes into the second half.

United restored some parity by Anthony Martial’s spot-kick but Ilkay Gundogan drilled the final nail in the coffin by scoring after coming off the bench in the final quarter of the game. The German relinquished any hopes of a comeback from Mourinho’s team, who desperately lacked the services of Paul Pogba who was in the stands due to an injury he suffered in the victory against Juventus at Turin a few days ago.

The Frenchman, who often has been crucial to United’s prospects in crucial matches, definitely brings more incisiveness and bite to Mourinho’s midfield. However, that would hardly matter as of now because Guardiola’s side notched a good victory against their cross-town rivals, something that could be a huge morale-booster for the team whilst going into the international break.

Here is the analysis of specific players who endured contrasting fortunes in this match. It would also reflect on the fact that how City arguably won the game in the midfield.

Hit: David Silva

Netted the opener
Netted the opener

The Spaniard maestro was in sumptuous form in the early stages of the game as he worked around in half spaces and troubled United’s midfield who found it difficult to mark him to some extent.

Silva was always ready to receive a pass and his quick turns and cheeky through balls behind United’s backline made it increasingly difficult for the visitors. Silva often dropped deep to collect the ball, played some lateral passes, and then ran in half spaces.

He collected the deliveries and used his excellent mobility to make his mazy runs and confuse two markers at a time. He ran across the central areas, drifted wide to make low crosses for the wingers at the far post and worked diligently with Fernandinho to recover the ball quickly whenever possible.

His goal was atypical of him moving closer to the goalpost and taking the final shot with precision without making a big fuss from the finish. Silva was definitely a brilliant orchestrator for Guardiola’s side.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United David Silva Marcus Rashford
Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
17 Y/O, Sports Fanatic. I follow football and cricket with avid interest. Articles published regularly in MadAbourEPL, Cricfrenzy, Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and Sportskeeda.
3 reasons why Manchester City beat Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Hits and Flops: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
The Manchester Derby: 5 factors that could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Twitter: The best reactions to Manchester City's 3-1...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United plan to beat Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us