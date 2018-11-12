Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings from the Manchester Derby

Manchester is still blue!

The world came to a halt once again as the bitter rivals of Manchester went head to head in the highly contested Manchester derby. The blue side of Manchester emerged out as the ultimate victors in an entertaining ninety minutes of footballing action.

The result secured Manchester City the top slot of the table while the defeat has left Manchester United in the 8th spot of the table. Let's rate players from both sides of Manchester based on their performance in the game.

Manchester City

Manchester City recorded their 10th win of the current Premier League campaign

Ederson - 5.5/10

The Brazilian shot stopper's distribution throughout the match was inch perfect. However, a sudden rush of blood caused him to give away a penalty. The same way he conceded against Southampton last week.

Kyle Walker - 7.5/10

The pacey right back shows no signs of slowing down. He kept Martial relatively quiet and guarded the entire right flank pretty much on his own.

John Stones - 7/10

Audacious as ever. Threw his body in front of Martial's shot to take the full blow but still got up to defend till the ball was out of play. That was his highlight from the game.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Defensively rigid and composed throughout the game. Didn't have much trouble in the entirety of the match. His unbeaten run with City has stretched to an incredible 21 games now.

Benjamin Mendy - 6.5/10

Wasn't as belligerent as his normal self, going forward in the first half. Produced some decent crosses in the second half but looked defensively suspect at times.

Bernardo Silva set up two goals on the night

Bernardo Silva - 8.5/10

He played a couple of sloppy passes at the beginning but finished very strongly. He set up the first goal and made an exquisite pass to assist Gundogan for City's third.

Fernandinho - 8/10

Won the ball from United multiple times, amongst which was the one that led to the second goal. He guarded the centre of the City lineup like a true soldier.

David Silva - 9/10

Man of the Match today, the Spaniard was the best player on the field without a doubt. David Silva never stopped moving and kept getting himself into really good positions. He poached the first goal for City.

Riyad Mahrez - 6.5/10

Still seems to lack the telepathic understanding that other City players posses between them. His link-up play wasn't great and he failed to produce anything lethal from the right flank.

Aguero was on the scoresheet again for City

Sergio Aguero - 7.5/10

He managed to get a goal even on a night when he wasn't as prolific as his usual self. The Argentine absolutely blasted the ball past De Gea from a tight angle.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5/10

The diminutive Englishman was causing inconvenience in the United defence due to his movement. He played a major role in the build-up to the first goal. One sector where he needs to work on is his decision-making ability.

Substitutes

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Could have made a deeper impact but didn't.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Scored the third goal for City to put the game to bed.

Phil Foden - N/A

Hardly got any minutes.

