Manchester City 3-1 Porto: City player ratings as Cityzens open their European campaign with a convincing win| Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City turned on the style in the second half to beat Portuguese giants Porto 3-1.

A sublime strike each from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Ferran Torres handed Pep Guardiola's men all three points in their Champions League opener.

The first half was a bit of a cagey affair as Porto took a shock lead courtesy a well-taken Luis Diaz goal. Sergio Aguero's penalty, however, levelled proceedings as the teams headed into the break with nothing to separate them.

Manchester City looked rejuvenated in the second half as they played with much greater urgency than their visitors. Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead with a majestic free-kick from 20 yards out before substitute Ferran Torres sealed all three points.

On that note, here are the ratings of Manchester City players from the match.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson didn't have much to do against Porto.

After playing one awkward pass in the first half that could have resulted in a goal for Porto, Ederson had a comfortable evening between the sticks. However, there was not much he could have done to stop Diaz's strike.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker used his pace well to deal with Porto's pacy wingers. The 30-year-old was booked early in the game but kept his calm and dealt with everything thrown at him with relative ease.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

The Portuguese, who faced a familiar foe in his Champions League debut for Manchester City, was at fault for the Cityzens conceding an early goal. However, he recovered quickly enough and was fairly solid throughout the rest of the evening.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

Eric Garcia was a surprise inclusion in the team owing to the absence of Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte. Nevertheless, the young Spaniard did a decent job of keeping Porto striker Moussa Marega at bay. His passing was secure, and he won his aerial duels competently as well.

Joao Cancelo - 5/10

Joao Cancelo struggled defensively.

It was a rare off-day for Joao Cancelo, a full-back in tremendous form of late. Playing on the left flank, Cancelo did not look comfortable while defending and was also not as effective going forward. He's capable of a lot more and would be looking to make up for his below-par performance the next time he steps on the pitch.

Rodri - 6/10

Rodri's lack of pace caused him some trouble at times, but he continued to play his natural game when in possession. He kept Manchester City ticking and used his height well to win key aerial duels in the middle of the park. Rodri also completed two dribbles and three tackles.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

Ilkay Gundogan returned to the Manchester City starting-XI after recovering from COVID-19 and marked his comeback with a goal to remember. With the two teams giving their everything to grab a precious lead, it was Gundogan who wrapped his foot around the dead ball and made it sail over the wall and beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) October 21, 2020

The 26-year-old is yet to reach the level of his 2018-19 performances, but he put in a commendable shift against Porto. He played some good passes while working industriously off the ball. Bernardo Silva didn't shy away from flying into tackles either when he sensed an opportunity to do so.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Another player who worked extremely hard, Raheem Sterling deserved a goal for his efforts. He had a quiet day from a goalscoring point of view but was vital to most attacks that Manchester City launched. Sterling never refrained from sprinting back to help Cancelo out in defence.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Riyad Mahrez was impressive but in flashes.

Riyad Mahrez looked lively at the start of the game but his level petered off as the game progressed. He lost the ball on a number of occasions, much to the frustration of his demanding manager. The Algerian also failed to convert a brilliant one-on-one opportunity to score Manchester City's fourth goal.

Sergio Aguero - 6/10

Manchester City's record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, opened his account for the season with a penalty to level the scores on the night. While his penalty wasn't perfect, he managed to squeeze it past the Porto goalkeeper. Aguero is yet to return to his usual best after suffering an injury last season, but a goal will do his confidence a world of good.

Player ratings of Manchester City substitutes

Ferran Torres - 7/10

With only around 20 minutes to make a mark on his Champions League debut for Manchester City, talented youngster Ferran Torres made the most of his opportunity as he tiptoed his way superbly inside the opposition box before lashing the ball past the keeper.

Fernandinho - N/A

Fernandinho was unfortunate to go down with an injury with seconds remaining.

John Stones - N/A

John Stones was hardly on the pitch for a minute.