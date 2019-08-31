Manchester City 4-0 Brighton: 3 reasons why the Cityzens won | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester City celebrate Kevin De Bruyne's 2nd-minute goal.

Manchester City hosted Brighton & Hove Albion in a scintillating affair that finished with the Cityzens taking three points home. Brighton didn't go into this match with any capacity to make things happen. Most pundits believed that the Seagulls would be dominated entirely, and that is just what happened.

The Cityzens were expected to win this game, and they certainly did not disappoint. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and Bernardo Silva ensured three important points at home. They have barely dropped points since January this year, and their strong win against Brighton will surely continue building confidence in the locker room.

The match started with the Seagulls lacking seriously in concentration. 68 seconds into the game, with the very first attack, the Cityzens scored their first goal. David Silva found an opportunity to rush through on the left flank, ran down the byline with the ball, and squared it for an unmarked De Bruyne who easily plopped it into the net.

Only minutes before the half-time whistle, a swift team effort saw a confused Brighton side unable to do anything as Kevin De Bruyne squared the ball for Sergio Aguero to score. Notably, the Argentine was unmarked while he managed to make two touches right in the box before putting the shot past the goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Brighton's woes only worsened in the second half as Aguero scored a sublime goal. Receiving a perfect pass from David Silva, the 31-year-old found the right amount of space at the edge of the box to unleash a curler past Ryan and into the top right corner of the net.

David Silva's substitution only brought more good luck for the Cityzens who were treating their fans to attacking entertainment. Bernardo Silva, who came on for the midfield maestro, only spent about 20 seconds and two touches and made an instant impact by scoring. It's a repeat of what Lucas Moura did to them just two weeks ago.

Much kudos should go to Aguero, however. The Argentine forward was set to make his hat-trick happen, but he chose to lay it on for Bernardo. With two goals and an assist to his name, Aguero certainly deserved the Man of the Match award.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Manchester City triumphed over Brighton and Hove Albion.

#3 Brighton weren't clinical when it mattered the most

Brighton's Leandro Trossard takes a shot at goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion played well. Anyone who watched the match would have seen this. They were simply outclassed and outplayed by a brilliant City side. Against many other teams, this Brighton side - even with their defensive lapses and poor concentration at times - would have garnered at least a point.

Manchester City certainly had the upper hand when it came to chances, but Brighton certainly had chances of their own; chances that were enough to halt the unstoppable City train.

40 minutes into the game, just before City's second goal, Brighton found their rhythm. A Seagull attack could have up to five men thundering down City's final third. Yet, shot after shot, they got nothing. Ederson may have been on his best game, but Brighton know they hit too many shots off target. They had six major chances, and Ederson only had to deal with two.

A more clinical Brighton side might have come out of this game with at least a consolation goal.

