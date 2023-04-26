Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Sky Blues all but seal title with emphatic win | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City have all but secured the Premier League title after beating Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday, April 26.

A double from Kevin De Bruyne, coupled with goals from Erling Haaland and John Stones, got the job done for the Sky Blues, who still have two games in hand over the Gunners.

Billed as the title decider, the fixture certainly lived up to the hype with an intense opening half that saw City race to a 2-0 lead through De Bruyne and Stones.

Arsenal defended will all their might but the gulf in quality between the sides ultimately showed.

De Bruyne came back to haunt them after the break to make it 3-0 and end the tie as a contest, before Rob Holding pulled a consolation goal back for the visitors.

Erling Haaland, who was denied four times by Aaron Ramsdale in the match, gained redemption with a late goal to set a new league record of 33 goals in the 38-game format.

Arsenal are still two points ahead of Manchester City, but have played two more games and their title push seems to be over after a fourth consecutive winless outing.

As for the holders, they will be looking to win all their games in hand and confirm themselves as champions for the third year in a row sooner rather than later.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#5 John Stones in dreamland

There's no stopping him right now

In back-to-back Premier League games now, John Stones has scored for Manchester City. That ain't no luck, for he's been making waves in the right-back position and scored a lovely header off a set-piece that demonstrated his confidence level right now.

Predominantly a centre-back, Pep Guardiola has been using the England international in a unique position for a while now and it's bearing fruit. Stones has dropped a masterclass in every appearance this month.

Not only has the 28-year-old added immensely to City's attack, but he also remains a force of nature in defense. His goal on Wednesday was a demonstration of his aerial prowess too, placing his attempt perfectly beyond Ramsdale.

#4 Ramsdale wins his battle with Haaland...almost

The Norwegian had the last laugh

Erling Haaland very nearly had another goalless outing here, and much of that has to do with Aaron Ramsdale's heroics between the sticks.

The Norwegian had four shots on target before scoring, but the Gunners custodian saved all of them, much to his chagrin. All those efforts came in the first half too as Haaland was on the receiving end of some good chances, but couldn't find a way past the wall that was Ramsdale.

He eventually got the better of him, smashing one from close range in the dying embers, but the Arsenal goalkeeper ought to be proud of a good performance.

#3 De Bryune and Haaland combine to devastating effect

De Bruyne and Haaland, partners in crime

Like they have so often for Manchester City this season, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne linked up to devastating effect in the match - only that their roles were reversed here.

While it's usually De Bruyne creating the scoring chances for Haaland, in this match, the Norwegian turned provider for him, assisting both his goals in the game.

Their communication on the pitch is telepathic, with the players always just 10 yards away from each other. Both posed huge threats to Arsenal with their movements and clinically opened up their defense.

The best attacking partnership in the Premier League? You bet!

#2 Arsenal need defensive recruitment

Arsenal's defense has been completely shambles lately

If it wasn't apparent from their previous three Premier League games, then it became obvious once again that Arsenal need serious defensive recruitment this summer.

Against Liverpool and West Ham, the Gunners threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2, conceded thrice against bottom-side Southampton before shipping in three more goals here. That's 10 goals in four games - not the kind of stuff you'd see from champions.

Of course, there's the William Saliba factor here, as the Frenchman's absence upset their defensive shape completely, causing the house of cards to collapse. But it also exposed the side's reliance on one player.

Mikel Arteta and co. would be wise to invest in a few quality defenders next season to avoid crumbling under pressure like this and perhaps mount another sustained title assault.

#1 Manchester City has the title in their bag

Surely, the title race is over now?

Although they are still two points behind Arsenal, Manchester City have two games in hand over them, and winning both would put them four clear of the Gunners.

The Sky Blues could still slip up and concede the title to Mikel Arteta's side. But given their rich vein of form right now, it seems unlikely that the holders will relinquish their crown from such an advantageous position.

So, it's not a matter of 'if', but 'when' City will be crowned champions. Whereas for Arsenal, it's truly heartbreaking for the side to come so close and yet end up far away from the title. Nonetheless, a fantastic effort from their young and exuberant squad.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes