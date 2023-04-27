Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: Player ratings for the Gunners as heavy defeat all but ends title hopes | Premier League 2022-23 

Arsenal succumbed to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

A brace from Kevin De Bruyne, coupled with goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland, dealt the Gunners a mortal blow to their title hopes.

De Bruyne opened the scoring for City in the seventh minute before Stones made it 2-0 in the added minutes of the first half.

The former then secured his brace with a second goal early into the restart to put the game beyond Arsenal. Rob Holding pulled one back late on to reduce the deficit, but Haaland restored their three-goal advantage in the dying seconds.

City remain two points behind Arsenal but have two games in hand over them. The Gunners, now winless in four consecutive games, need a real miracle to clinch their first top-flight win since 2004.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

He was terrific for large spells of the match, even denying Haaland on four occasions, but ultimately there was no stopping City's juggernaut from putting four past him.

Ben White - 6.5/10

He made a crucial block to deny De Bruyne minutes after his first goal but otherwise struggled to cope with his movements or that of Haaland's. White also played Stones onside for City's second.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Atrocious defensively with De Bruyne and Haaland cutting a swathe through him, but Holding gains some marks for his well-taken goal.

Gabriel - 5/10

He brought down De Bruyne inside the box minutes before the opening goal but was lucky that the referee didn't give that a penalty. There was no pace on the counters either as City streamed past him with consummate ease.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Not the best return to the Etihad for the former City star, but he tried everything he could to stop his former teammates.

Martin Odegaard - 4/10

The Norwegian was a total non-factor in the opening half and conceded possession to Haaland for City's third goal.

Thomas Partey - 5/10

He struggled to wrestle control of midfield from City and squandered a chance to score too.

Granit Xhaka - 5/10

He too had no chance against City's electric pace and swift passing.

Bukayo Saka - 5/10

Devoid of proper service and never really offering a direct threat, the Arsenal forward had one of his worst outings in the Premier League this season.

Gabriel Martinelli - 4/10

Totally ineffective. He was barely even seen.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Another Arsenal player facing his former team on the day, Jesus was unable to score one against his old side.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard (60' for Martinelli) - 6.5/10

He bagged an assist for Holding's goal.

Jorginho (60' for Xhaka) - 6/10

The Italian was involved in Arsenal's late goal.

Emile Smith Rowe (71' for Odegaard) - 5/10

A total no-show.

Reiss Nelson (80' for Saka) - 6.5/10

He added some attacking fervor late on.

Edward Nketiah (80' for Jesus) - 6/10

He attempted to dribble past Stones in a late surge but the City defender tackled him out of his move.

