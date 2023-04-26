Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: Player ratings for the Sky Blues as emphatic win brings title closer | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City placed one hand on the Premier League title after beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad on Wednesday, April 26.

Kevin De Bruyne struck a brace while John Stones and Erling Haaland scored a goal apiece for the Sky Blues, who edged closer to a third consecutive top-flight title.

The Gunners came into the clash on the back of three consecutive stalemates and knew they had to win at the Etihad to keep their title hopes alive. However, it only took seven minutes for De Bruyne to put City in front.

Stones made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time with a looping header from a De Bruyne free-kick.

Arsenal were looking to make a comeback after the interval, but De Bruyne made it 3-0 from another Erling Haaland assist in the 54th minute.

Rob Holding pulled one back for the visitors in the 86th minute, but Haaland scored in second-half stoppage time to restore their three-goal lead.

City are still two points behind Arsenal, but have two games in hand over them and are now the firm favorites for the Premier League title. Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson almost bagged a clean sheet until Holding scored for Arsenal late on.

Kyle Walker - 7.5/10

Walker came back into the XI due to Nathan Ake's injury and it was truly a boon, as his pace was crucial in dealing with Arsenal on the break.

John Stones - 8.5/10

The City star scored for the second league game in a row with a looping header. Defensively, he had nothing much to do with Arsenal spending much of their time in their own half.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias cleared a dangerous-looking cross from Oleksandr Zinchenko and was lucky to escape a red card for a cynical kick on Ben White in the first half.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

The Swiss international kept Bukayo Saka firmly under wraps and positioned himself well to prevent Arsenal from making crosses.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9.5/10

Two goals and one assist. Just a regular day at the office for De Bruyne.

Rodri - 7/10

Rodri was eclipsed by better players on the night, but the Spaniard helped City control the midfield.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

The German created a good chance for Haaland, but his effort was blocked by Ramsdale.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Silva looked off the pace at times and lost possession 10 times, while also struggling to get involved as much as he usually does.

Erling Haaland - 9.5/10

Haaland had four shots saved by Ramsdale but gained redemption late on with a stoppage-time goal, while also assisting both of De Bruyne's goals. He scored his 33rd goal of the league season, breaking Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game season.

Erling Haaland becomes the outright top scorer in a 38-game Premier League season! RECORD BREAKER🤩Erling Haaland becomes the outright top scorer in a 38-game Premier League season! RECORD BREAKER🤩Erling Haaland becomes the outright top scorer in a 38-game Premier League season! 🔥 https://t.co/IA2N05FDcC

Jack Grealish - 7/10

A constant threat on the left flank with his energetic runs and link-up play. He went into the book for colliding with Thomas Partey.

Substitutes

Riyad Mahrez (72' for Gundogan) - 6/10

Hat-trick hero in Manchester City's last game, Mahrez struggled to get involved here.

Julian Alvarez (80' for De Bruyne) - 6/10

The Argentine overhit a cross while trying to find Phil Foden.

Phil Foden (87' for Grealish) - 7.5/10

He came on really late but still managed to bag an assist for Haaland.

