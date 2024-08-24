Manchester City annihilated Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 24. They hammered four goals after going down 1-0 in the Premier League clash against the newly promoted side.

To everyone's surprise, Ipswich Town opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Sammie Szmodics who snuck one under the legs of Ederson. But it didn't take the Cityzens long as they equalized in the 12th minute of the game through a penalty that Erling Haaland confidently tucked away. Post the equalizer, there was no looking back.

Four Minutes later, Savinho stole the ball from Arijanet Muric to set up Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City's second of the game. The Belgian then turned provider for Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola's men scored another in the 16th minute to all but seal the game.

Manchester City looked rampant post the break as well as they kept harrying forward. They sealed the deal with Haaland's beautiful lowly strike for their fourth and his third in the 88th minute to secure all three points.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Manchester City.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson was a spectator for the majority of the game but arguably could have and should have done better for Sammie Szmodics' goal.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Manuel Akanji let Szmodics pass too easily and was at fault there. But apart from that, a decent performance from the Swiss international.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Ruben Dias put in a commanding performance at the back. The Portuguese international led the backline and thwarted everything that came down his way.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Josko Gvardiol was astute offensively as well as defensively. Moving forward, he provided an additional outlet and combined well with Jeremy Doku on the left.

Rico Lewis - 7/10

Rico Lewis put in another good performance starting over Kyle Walker. He was highly involved upfront and should've had a goal to his name when he rattled the bar from eight yards out.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Mateo Kovacic had a great game filling in for Rodri yet again. He was smooth in possession and held the center of the park against Ipswich midfielders. The Croatian was unlucky to be taken off early on in the second half following an injury.

Savinho - 8.5/10

Savinho was everywhere for Manchester City. The 20-year-old was too hot to handle for the visitors. He won the penalty for his side early on and then clinched possession off Arijanet Muric minutes later to set up Kevin de Bruyne. He won seven duels, made four recoveries, and won two tackles throughout his stay on the pitch. He's had a red hot start to his Premier League career.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Bernardo Silva was the engineer of Manchester City's attacks and was quite involved. Would have wanted to put in more, but played his part well considering the fact that his team was already cruising.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5/10

Kevin De Bruyne was sublime as he scored one and assisted one. The Belgian could have had another if not for the woodwork. De Bruyne created the most number of chances throughout the game (4).

Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Jeremy Doku was lively throughout the game and tried to produce something or the other each time he got on the ball. He combined well upfront and kept the visitors busy throughout.

Erling Haaland - 9/10

Erling Haaland with another hat-trick to cap off a brilliant performance. He opened the scoring from the spot and then showed his finesse for his second. But for the third, he caught everyone out with a beautiful low strike to beat Muric. Haaland has started the season right where he left off.

Substitutes

John Stones - 6.5/10

John Stones slotted in well to replace the injured Kovacic.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Ilkay Gundogan came on with a roar of applause from the Manchester City fans who welcomed him back to the Premier League. Played a decent game after coming on.

Jack Grealish - 6/10

Jack Grealish did not have much to do by the time he came in.

James McAfee - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.

Matheus Nunes - N/A

Did not have much impact on the game.

