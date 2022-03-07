Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United: 5 talking points as City demolish United in the derby | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City emerged victorious against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez helping them to a 4-1 win.

It was Ralf Rangnick's first game in the Premier League against opposition from the so-called Big Six. As expected, the visiting side crumbled against City's superior gameplay.

De Bruyne bagged an early opener for the hosts as he found himself in the right place at the right time to put the ball beyond David De Gea from close range. United responded well and played some great passing football over the next 10-15 minutes.

This resulted in an equalizing goal as Paul Pogba released Jadon Sancho down the left flank with a perfectly weighted ball on the counter. Bruno Fernandes drew Kyle Walker away from the youngster as he curled in his effort from the edge of the box.

City responded almost immediately and De Bruyne made it 2-1 in the 28th minute. This would be the last goal of the first half, though there could've been at least a couple more goals.

The game resumed after the break and City always looked the better side. It was one-way traffic and Riyad Mahrez found the breakthrough as he connected wonderfully from De Bruyne's corner on the volley to double their lead.

He scored again as a VAR check confirmed that he was onside as City led a 4-1 rout of their rivals to maintain a six-point lead over Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

As Manchester City make it two wins in a row after their loss against Tottenham Hotspur, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 City complete a league double for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester City were a class above their local rivals in the game and their dominant display helped them to a comprehensive 4-1 win in the derby. They have defeated United 6-1 on aggregate in league fixtures this season.

It was the first time either club managed a league double in the derby since the 2018-19 campaign when the Cityzens were able to do the same.

The hosts have recorded more league doubles over their local rivals than any other side in the Premier League (5).

#4 Harry Maguire the villain for United again

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

As expected, the hosts targeted Harry Maguire throughout the game and the Manchester United captain endured another poor outing on Sunday.

He failed to win a single tackle in the game but made six clearances in the game; though that figure has more to do with City's attacking play than his defensive alertness.

Mahrez's first goal took a deflection from his shin going in and he was also in the line of sight of his goalkeeper. De Bruyne's second goal went through his legs as he was slow to react following De Gea's save from Foden's shot.

#3 Manchester United gave up in the second half

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The game is not over until the final whistle but Manchester United seemed to have given up way before against City's late onslaught. They headed into the second half trailing 2-1, a recoverable scoreline, but just did not have enough determination to work for a point here.

They failed to record a single shot on target in the second half. The few good passes that fans in the first half vanished as City pushed through in search of a winning goal.

The third goal was the final blow for the visitors as they ran out of ideas and accepted that a comeback was impossible.

#2 De Bruyne puts in a magnificent display

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

De Bruyne was the standout player from City's 4-1 thrashing of United. The Belgian midfielder was a constant threat throughout the game and his smart positioning allowed him to score two goals in the first half.

He would also pick up an assist for Mahrez's goal in the 68th minute as the Algerian winger scored a left-footed stunner from the edge of the box.

He enjoyed a free role on the pitch tonight and generated five key passes, had four shots on target, and also maintained an impressive 93% pass accuracy.

#1 City give a much-needed wake-up call to United

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have just two away losses to their name this season. Despite being fifth in the standings, their performance against City made it evident that they still have a long way to go before they can challenge top teams.

The stats from the game made it clear which side is the dominant force in Manchester. City recorded 10 shots on target while United had just two to their name.

City led 70-30 in terms of possession and also maintained a 92% pass accuracy. They committed fewer fouls and overall looked like a well-drilled side. United looked lost from time to time and could not devise a new approach when they found themselves on the back foot

Edited by Diptanil Roy