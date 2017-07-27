Manchester City 4-1 Real Madrid: 5 Talking points

Here are 5 things we learnt from an intense encounter between Manchester City and Real Madrid

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 12:36 IST

Pep Guardiola will be pleased with City's performance tonight

Manchester City put in a stunning performance to completely dismantle the Champions League winners Real Madrid 4-1 in the International Champions Cup clash at Los Angeles. New signings Ederson, Walker and Danilo all had an impressive game for the Citizens while Madrid's squad looked jaded throughout the match and failed to muster any kind of real threat to the City goal.

For Manchester City, Otamendi, Sterling, Stones and Brahim Diaz were on the scoresheet while youngster Oscar Rodriguez scored a stunning consolation goal for Real Madrid.

Although it is just a pre-season match, there are still plenty of things to be learnt and we look at the 5 talking points from Manchester City's 4-1 thrashing of Real Madrid:

#1 Aguero and Jesus can play together

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were impressive together in the first half

Ever since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City, Sergio Aguero's role in the starting lineup under Guardiola has come under the scanner. Undoubtedly one of Manchester City's greatest ever players, Aguero was shockingly relegated to the bench in favour of Gabriel Jesus by the Spanish manager last season.

However, in today's match, the duo started together and looked lively right from the get go. The Argentine found Jesus with ease and their runs usually complimented each other very well. Guardiola has time and again spoken about finding a way to make both Aguero and Jesus play together and based on today's performance, the former Barcelona manager might employ it more often this season.

Although all of City's 4 goals came in the second half after Aguero's substitution, it must be noted that the first half team of Real Madrid varied greatly from the second half and both Aguero and Jesus were unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet themselves.