Manchester City 4-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: City Player Ratings as relentless Cityzens make it 21 wins in a row | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to open up a whopping 15-point lead atop the Premier League table.

After Connor Coady's header levelled the scoring on the night, Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves were in with a real chance of frustrating Pep Guardiola's men. After all, Wolves have made a habit of managing to take points off the English giants since their return to the top flight. However, that was not to be.

Manchester City soon gained control of proceedings to reassert their ascendancy. Rui Patricio was a mere spectator as Gabriel Jesus scored a double either side of a Riyad Mahrez strike in the last ten points to confirm all three points for his side.

The win was the runaway Premier League leaders' 21st win and a club-record 28th unbeaten game in all competitions as they continue their serene march to the league title. On that note, let's have a look at how Manchester City players fared in the game.

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson produced another game without a clean sheet for the man, but there wasn't much he could have done about it. Wolves only had that one shot on target and scored off it to level proceedings on the night.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

The Englishman isn't known for his contributions at the offensive end, but Kyle Walker came up with a crucial one on this occasion.

With the game tied at 1-1, Walker fizzed a cross into the danger area, which the opposition struggled to deal with, which led to a goal for Manchester City.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Ruben Dias has been one of Manchester City's standout performers this season but had a somewhat underwhelming outing on Tuesday evening. The Portuguese still did a lot of good things on the field, which included a key block to deny Adama Traore in transition.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Aymeric Laporte nearly scored a goal in the first half, only to be denied by a hairline offside decision. Defensively, the Frenchman had a very decent game, as he kept the Wolves attackers at bay while bringing the ball forward with great confidence.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Arguably the best full-back in Europe this season, Joao Cancelo showed once again why he is deserving of such high plaudits by producing another good performance. At the offensive end, he was an absolute handful, while defensively, he dealt with Traore's presence well.

Rodri - 5/10

The Spaniard has been in terrific form since the turn of the year, but Rodri had his first poor game in a long time against Wolves. He gave the ball away cheaply on a few occasions and also made some silly fouls, one of which led to Wolves' equaliser.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Kevin De Bruyne tested Rui Patricio with a fabulous low drive. He worked very hard throughout the ninety minutes and led Manchester City by example.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo Silva crept into tricky positions on the right-hand side to link up with Riyad Mahrez. His work rate was key, as Wolves certainly gave Manchester City a run for their money.

Riyad Mahrez - 9/10

The Algerian was an absolute delight to watch, as he tormented the Wolves defence, especially in the second half. The visitors simply couldn't deal with Riyad Mahrez's passing and trickery from wide positions. He deservedly got his name on the scoresheet.

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

Gabriel Jesus' performance reiterated the fact that hard work pays. The Brazilian worked his socks off all evening and was rewarded with two simple chances, both of which he converted with relative ease.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Raheem Sterling nearly scored a glorious goal, cutting in from the left side and curling one towards the top right, only to be denied by the post. Nevertheless, the Manchester City attacker tormented the Wolves defence and showed a lot of initiative.

Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Ilkay Gundogan's strike from distance in added time was parried away by the Wolves goalkeeper but it fell kindly to Gabriel Jesus, who bagged his brace on the night.