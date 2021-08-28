Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Cityzens thrash Gunners | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City thrashed 10-man Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad to leave them at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

A double from Ferran Torres coupled with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri helped the Sky Blues to another big result after beating Norwich City with the same scoreline in their last game.

The match started on an even keel but quickly turned into a blowout as the reigning league champions took control and never looked back.

They were three goals to the good by half-time, with Granit Xhaka also seeing red for a rash challenge on Joao Cancelo, before adding two more after the break.

The Gunners were as hopeless as they could get, mustering just one shot in the game, which was also off-target, and keeping only 19 per cent of the ball!

It was a poor imitation of their 6-0 drubbing of West Brom in midweek's Carabao Cup clash as their total of zero points from three games and languishing at the bottom of the table has only increased pressure on head coach Mikel Arteta.

Here are the player ratings:

Manchester City Player Ratings

Manchester City were rampant!

Ederson - 7/10

Another comfortable evening for Ederson, who didn't have to stop or punch away a single effort as the Gunners registered a total of zero shots on target. A second consecutive home clean sheet for the Manchester City goalkeeper.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

The Manchester City right-back had an uncharacteristically poor game, failing to lodge a single cross or telegraph a single key pass. His passing was pretty wayward too, registering only 78 per cent success. Guardiola subbed him off for Zinchenko at the break.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

With Arsenal pegged back in their own half, Dias had the liberty to roam forward without hassle. He looked to help out Manchester City's attacking plays with three crosses and completed 97% of his passes too.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

Like Dias, he was firmly in control too, and misplaced only two of his 81 passes in the match. Strong on the ball and five attempts at goal as well.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

The Portuguese full-back provided excellent support for Grealish and drew a foul out of Xhaka which got the Arsenal man sent off. He won all four of his ground duels and also demonstrated his aerial strengths.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

He didn't see much of the ball in the first-half but still made a telling contribution with his movements, stretching the Arsenal defense wide, whilst also playing a part in the first two goals.

Rodri - 8.5/10

Rodri kept it all ticking for Manchester City, the architect of their battering today. He completed 96 per cent of his passes, made four tackles and even got on the scoresheet for their fourth goal.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8.5/10

The German kicked things off with a close-range header in the seventh minute and then ran the show in the middle with incredible flair.

İlkay Gündoğan has scored with Manchester City's first shot on target against Arsenal.



Last season's top scorer is off the mark in 2021/22. pic.twitter.com/Az3Q5ISeYO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2021

Gabriel Jesus - 9/10

Another brilliant game from the Manchester City striker, who was a big menace down the flanks once again. He assisted the opening goal with a peach of a cross and scored one himself before the break. Four key passes too - the most for a Manchester City player.

Gabriel Jesus: 3 Apps, 1 Goal, 3 Assists. ⚡️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ucx5TBA2Uo — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 28, 2021

Ferran Torres - 9/10

The Spaniard netted twice in the match to demonstrate his striking instincts and made an assist too. Guardiola may not need a new striker if he can maintain this form.

Two goals. One assist.



Ferran Torres stepped up in the No. 9 role for City today 💥 pic.twitter.com/swt2xUbpxL — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 28, 2021

Jack Grealish - 7.5/10

Not the most devastating display from the playmaking wizard, but he still managed to register one assist nonetheless, doing some brilliant work down the flanks before laying off for Jesus to tap home.

Jack Grealish vs Arsenal:



1 Assist

79 Touches

69 Attempted Passes

92.8% Pass Accuracy

6 Chances Created

6 Passes Into The Box

3 Fouls Won

3 Ball Recoveries

1 Shot

1 Tackle pic.twitter.com/GNaGwZgADw — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 28, 2021

Substitutes

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

He slotted into the match seamlessly and even got a shot away, although it was blocked.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Manchester City's prolific winger could've got on the scoresheet with a goal or two but misfired.

Riyad Mahrez - 6.5/10

He provided a wonderful cross for Torres for Manchester City's fifth goal.

