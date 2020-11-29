Manchester City 5-0 Burnley: Cityzens' Player Ratings from Etihad romp | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a comfortable Premier League victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick to ensure the romp for Manchester City, who were hardly troubled by Sean Dyche's men until the game was well and truly sealed.

Mahrez put City two goals to the good midway through the first half, with a pair of brilliantly taken strikes and excellent close control in the box.

City then ensured that they were out of sight before half-time. Kevin De Bruyne set up Benjamin Mendy to score with a superb cross, a trademark De Bruyne delivery from his trademark area of the pitch.

After the break, Burnley did play a bit better than they had prior to the half-time whistle, but they still conceded twice to two superb City moves.

First, Ferran Torres scored yet another goal in what has been a great last few weeks for him, before Mahrez completed his hat-trick.

The win meant that this is the third consecutive season in which Manchester City have beaten Burnley 5-0.

Here's how each player fared for Manchester City.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

He had nothing to do before half-time, but was considerably more involved in the second half, as Burnley did give make a good fist of it. Overall though, it was a comfortable afternoon for Ederson.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

He set up Mahrez for the second goal, with a neat bit of play. Walker also had little pressure on him in a defensive sense, so he had the freedom of the right flank to attack Burnley. He also did well when he moved in-field at times.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones once again had a reasonably good game, and looked like he finally has rebuilt his own confidence. He was commanding in the air for most of the game, and organised the back four pretty well.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Out of the whole Manchester City back four, Dias was the one who was a bit sloppy, and didn't really look at his best. But against the threat of the two big Burnley strikers, he needed to be strong aerially, which he was.

Benjamin Mendy - 8/10

It was a beautifully taken goal from Mendy, which was set up by a peach of a cross from De Bruyne. Throughout the game, he did well to stretch play down the left flank.

Rodri - 6/10

As usual, Rodri was in command when Manchester City were not being put under too much pressure. Burnley gave him too much time to dictate play in midfield in the first half, and he was only happy to oblige. He was replaced by Fernandinho at half-time.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Like Rodri, Gundogan didn't have a particularly difficult afternoon. He was tidy in possession, without having to be spectacular.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

On his day, De Bruyne makes the sublime look ridiculously easy. This was one such day. He was at the centre of most of Manchester City's excellent attacking play on the day, and finished the game with two assists.

Riyad Mahrez - 10/10

He took first two goals superbly well, and then the third was an easy finish, after Foden put the hat-trick on a plate. The game-changer today, Mahrez's return to form is a huge boost for Manchester City.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Starting on the left flank, Torres produced another fine display in a City shirt. He also took his goal really well, after some pinball in the Burnley box.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

He finished the game with just a solitary assist, but his overall play was superb, and allowed City a base to build on.

Substitutes

Fernandinho - 6/10

He came on at half-time with the game already won, which meant that he could ease back into the side, on his return from injury.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Even though he played just about 20 minutes, he finished the night with the assist for Mahrez's third goal.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

Garcia replaced Ruben Dias for the last 15 minutes of the game.