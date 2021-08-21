Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City: City Player ratings as defending champions welcome fans to Etihad with a five-star performance | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City demolished Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad in their first home game of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

An own goal from Tim Krul was followed by strikes from Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez as Manchester City produced a dominant performance to return to winning ways.

Having lost their opening match against Tottenham Hotspur, the reigning league champions needed a big performance to welcome their fans back inside the stadium.

They delivered just that, preying on the hapless Canaries, who were second-best throughout and managed just one shot all game and none on target).

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson Moraes - 7/10

Ederson had one of his easier outings at goal. That's because Norwich made just one effort all game, and that flew harmlessly wide off target.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

With the Canaries almost never venturing forward, Waker stationed himself high up and looked to work a few openings for Manchester City. His passing was exceptional (96% completion rate), and he laid one key pass too.

Ruben Dias - 8/10

The Portuguese was back to his usual best. He hounded Norwich for the ball, and distributed it brilliantly. The Manchester City defender also laid two key passes, including the assist for Mahrez.

Aymeric Laporte - 8/10

The mortar to Dias' brick, Laporte complemented his Portuguese counterpart by laying the most accurate passes (109) by a Manchester City player in the match. He was crucial to starting attacks from the back, making nine long balls and scoring Manchester City's third goal too.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Cancelo ran down the left flank and exhibited his strengths, stretching Norwich's defence out wide and helping the Manchester City attack with his teasing crosses. He was formidable off the ball, too, making four interceptions and three tackles.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

An uncharacteristically disappointing performance from Silva, who couldn't exert as much influence in the game as he'd have liked. He did not attempt a single effort on goal and laid no key passes either.

Rodri - 9/10

The architect of Manchester City's resounding victory on the night, the Spaniard ran the show from the centre of the park, dictating his side's tempo and orchestrating their attacking plays. It was a true Man-of-the-Match performance from Rodri.

Rodri’s game by numbers vs. Norwich City:



100% tackles won

90% pass accuracy

85 total touches

10 attempted long passes

8 successful long passes

6 passes into the final third

6 ball recoveries



Such a key player for City. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/saJqsQxIPC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 21, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

The German midfielder worked hard on and off the ball, showing plenty of skill and linking up well with Jack Grealish.

Gabriel Jesus - 8.5/10

Where was this version of Gabriel Jesus all this time? The Brazilian turned in arguably his best performance of the year, forcing the opening goal and then assisting City's second and fourth goals. Guardiola will be hoping to see more of the same from Jesus going forward.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

The Spanish fireball couldn't light up the Etihad, but that isn't to say he was poor on the night. Torres was key in dragging Norwich defenders wide with his movements, although he was unlucky to have a goal ruled out.

Jack Grealish - 7.5/10

A goal on his Manchester City home debut - could it have gotten any better? Although it wasn't a strike Grealish would be proud of, he wouldn't care. He provided the thronging fans what they came for.

Jack Grealish scores on his home Manchester City debut and hits the Memphis celebration 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/7dRRoDOPCB — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 21, 2021

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 8/10

Sterling didn't take long to get on the scoresheet after coming off the bench, producing a classic finish to add gloss to City's scoreline.

Raheem Sterling opens his account for the season ✅ pic.twitter.com/YwLimFdtWw — Goal (@goal) August 21, 2021

Cole Pamer - 7/10

The youngster produced a lively performance, which might convince Pep Guardiola to play him more often.

Riyad Mahrez - 8/10

He did a Sterling, finding the net with a sublime first-touch finish beyond Krul.

