Manchester City 5-2 Southampton: 5 Talking points as De Bruyne and Mahrez braces help City return to winning ways | Premier League 2020-21

Leaders Manchester City recorded a thumping 5-2 win over struggling Southampton in the 2020-21 Premier League to go a whopping 14 points clear at the top.

The hosts scored thrice in the first half and had a two-goal cushion heading into the break. Manchester City then scored twice in the second half to put the result beyond doubt; the visitors bagged a late consolation goal after drawing parity at 1-1.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne scored twice, while Ilkay Gundogan got on the scoresheet again as a rampant Manchester City scored five against a hapless Southampton. James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams scored for the visitors in either half.

Manchester City did not look comfortable in the game from the get-go as they were dominated in the early proceedings. In the 15th minute, Ruben Dias launched the ball wonderfully into the final third. He found Zinchenko on the flanks, whose cut-in was met by Phil Foden, but he was denied by McCarthy's brilliant save. Kevin De Bruyne was, however, at the right place to find the back of the net from the rebound.

Ten minutes later, Southampton were awarded a penalty following a corner, with the ever-reliable Ward-Prowse converting to level proceedings. Both goalkeepers were fairly busy in the first half and had to make some smart saves.

Manchester City, however, found their groove as the game progressed, scoring twice in the final eight minutes of the first half, with Riyad Mahrez in the thick of the things for both goals.

He elegantly scored the first one from the edge of the box after he was gifted possession by Che Adams. He would've scored Manchester City's third one, too, only to find his shot come back off the post and Ilkay Gundogan scoring on the rebound.

After the restart, Manchester City came out with renewed vigour and added two goals in 14 minutes, with De Bruyne and Mahrez scoring their second of the game. The Saints got one back, with Che Adams capitalising on a rare defensive error by the hosts, but it was too little too late on the night.

Man City 1-0 Southampton (15’)

Man City 1-1 Southampton (25’)

Man City 2-1 Southampton (40’)

Man City 3-1 Southampton (45+3’)

Man City 4-1 Southampton (55’)

Man City 4-2 Southampton (56’)

Man City 5-2 Southamtpon (59’)



With Manchester City returning to winning ways after a defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend, let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Manchester City concede from the penalty spot again

Manchester City vs Southampton - Premier League

Manchester City did well to keep Southampton at bay despite their high press and attacks, not allowing the visitors to score from open play till the 56th minute. It was unfortunate that despite making a couple of brilliant saves before the break, Ederson conceded a goal from the penalty spot.

The hosts have made a habit of giving away fouls cheaply this term; it was the eighth penalty they conceded in the ongoing campaign. Manchester City have conceded six times from the penalty spot at home, making them only the third side to do so in the competition's history.

The Cityzens have the best defensive record in the league, but of the 21 goals they have shipped in, six have been penalties. If they can work on this issue, they could get even better going forward.

#4 Riyad Mahrez continues to impress

Manchester City vs Southampton - Premier League

Riyad Mahrez has been in good touch in recent games and has rewarded Pep Guardiola's faith in him with goals and assists aplenty. Against Southampton, Mahrez was unplayable at times, displaying his quick feet and silky skills in the final third.

His first goal was a beauty, curling from the edge of the box with his preferred left foot. Mahrez almost added a second in injury-time but hit the woodwork off his weaker foot. The Algerian, nevertheless, got his second of the game in the second half, courtesy of another deft finish.

After being a fringe player for long, Riyad Mahrez is beginning to flourish with enough game-time. With Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling misfiring at the moment, Mahrez has provided the spark in the final third for Manchester City, who could win a continental quadruple this campaign.

