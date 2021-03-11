Manchester City 5-2 Southampton: Man City Player Ratings as Mahrez magic sinks Saints | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City bounced back in style from their derby defeat with a 5-2 thumping of Southampton in the 2020-21 Premier League.

A brace apiece from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne helped Manchester City down a spirited Saints team, with Ilkay Gundogan also picking up a goal.

Manchester City didn't look comfortable in the game's opening exchanges, as they struggled against a feisty Southampton press. Somewhat against the run of play, the home side took the lead, but Southampton responded right back with a rather fortuitous penalty.

The Blues then upped the ante and went on an attacking rampage to floor their visitors.

FULL-TIME | That was a lot of fun!



A thoroughly enjoyable game; some superb goals, individual brilliance, the lot.



Manchester City now have a 14-point cushion at the top of the league, proving that their last weekend's defeat was a one-off. On that note, let's have a look at Manchester City player ratings in the game.

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian made some sharp saves to deny Nathan Redmond and James Ward Prowse. But there wasn't much Ederson could have done about the goals he conceded, but he'd still be disappointed to have shipped two cheap goals at home.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Deployed at right-back after being benched in the Manchester derby, Kyle Walker made good use of the full ninety minutes of action and looked decent all game. His physicality was key in stopping the likes of Moussa Djenepo.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

It was a very decent outing for the influential Portuguese centre back despite conceding two goals. Ruben Dias won his duels well, and his passing was excellent too. He was a calming presence at the back for Manchester City.

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

Aymeric Laporte was somewhat unlucky to concede the penalty that brought Southampton back into the game. Apart from that minor hiccup, though, the Frenchman had a good game overall.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

He has had much better days at the office of late, but it was another fairly routine display at left-back from the Ukrainian. Oleksandr Zinchenko did give the ball away a couple of times, but luckily he wasn't punished for his errors by Southampton.

Fernandinho - 7/10

Fernandinho, who will be turning 36 in May, will most likely be lifting the Premier League trophy as the Manchester City captain that month. Against Southampton, he producing another solid outing belying his age.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

The Belgian still isn't back to his absolute best, but Kevin De Bruyne took a big stride towards returning to his usual form with a sweet brace. His goal-scoring had taken a backseat this season until now, so he'd be relieved to have added two more to his tally on the night.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Failing to influence proceedings in the first half, Ilkay Gundogan was a bystander for large parts of the first 45 minutes. However, once he lashed the ball in the back of the net to score his 14th of the season, the Manchester City player was a man reborn.

Riyad Mahrez - 9/10

Riyad Mahrez gave the Southampton defenders a lot to worry about.

Absolutely unplayable at his best, the tricky Algerian exhibited that level against Southampton. Riyad Mahrez's control of the football is quite majestic, and the same was on full display against a demoralised Southampton defence. He scored both of his goals with aplomb and was deservedly named the 'Man of the Match'.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Almost everything seemed to go through Bernardo Silva on the night. The silky Portuguese was everywhere on the pitch and influenced proceedings for Manchester City.

Phil Foden - 8/10

Back in the Manchester City starting lineup, Phil Foden was a nuisance all evening, as he hassled and hurried the Saints defender all game. His sharpness and quality in the final third was key to most of the good things Pep Guardiola's men conjured on the night.

Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes

Ferran Torres - 5/10

Ferran Torres spurned a great chance to get his name on the scoresheet.

Sergio Aguero - 6/10

Sergio Aguero looked sharp in the few minutes of game-time he received.

Sergio Aguero got into some really promising positions and made some smart runs. A goal is surely on the cards for the Manchester City legend.

Benjamin Mendy - 5/10

Benjamin Mendy was clearly surplus to requirements on the night as things stood.