Manchester City: 5 City players with the highest transfer values

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
482   //    25 Mar 2019, 18:36 IST

Manchester City
Manchester City

Man City possess currently one of the best and richest squads in Europe and all of this is down to the smart investments made by the club over the years. Such is the strength of their squad, that they possess almost two players per position and they can easily afford squad rotation without hampering the strength of the squad. This has enabled them to compete across all the competitions in the country as well as in Europe and they are going for the unprecedented Quadruple!

Along with this, players like Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero are in the form of their life and this has increased their transfer market value. Many teams are keeping a close watch on City's players and have shown an interest in buying them in summer. Today lets have a look at the top 5 players at City that possess the highest transfer value in the market according to Transfermarkt.

#5 Sergio Aguero


Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero

One of the best strikers of his generation, Aguero has gone on to become a City legend through his contributions over the years. Aguero has scored some important goals in City's history like the title-winning goal against QPR and goals in the cup finals and the Champions League.

He is the all-time leading goalscorer of Man City with 227 goals in 327 appearances for the club. This season, the Argentine is in the form of his life with already 28 goals and 7 assists to his name in 37 matches. Aguero will be of utmost importance to City in the final stages of the season, as they go in the hunt for all the trophies. Aguero has a transfer market value of about 67.5 million Euros. His contract at the club runs up to 2021.

Aguero has been in fine form this season and would be looking to add more to his tally.

Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
