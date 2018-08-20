Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 4 Key Takeaways

Manchester City thrashed a helpless Huddersfield Town 6-1 to make it two wins out of two in the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Sergio Aguero started the rout after Ederson's expertly executed long-range pass found the Argentine who clipped it over Ben Hamer's vacant net.

Benjamin Mendy's good work on the left created the chance for Gabriel Jesus to fire into the near post. Moments later, Aguero punished Hamer once more after the Terriers keeper fumbled Mendy's low cross.

Huddersfield pulled one back after Stankovic tapped in from close-range but it proved to be solely a consolation as soon after the break City were 4-1 up through David Silva's majestic free kick.

Just before being subbed off, Aguero claimed his hat-trick, finishing another ball from Mendy from six yards. The scoreline concluded with an unfortunate own goal by Kongolo.

Here are four takeaways from a superb game at the Etihad.

#1 Aguero breathtaking again

Gabriel Jesus has a near-impossible job becoming a starter over Aguero.

Now in his eighth season in Manchester, Aguero continued to prove himself to be a striker of the highest calibre.

In getting his hat-trick, his 13th for City, he also moved up to second in all-time Premier League hat-trick with 9, just two short of Alan Shearer's record.

Aged 30, Aguero is still one of the best the Premier League has to offer.

#2 David Silva's not done yet

Last week in my takeaways from City's win at Arsenal, I mentioned how Bernardo Silva can fill the void of an ageing David, who is now 32.

But the Spaniard showed on Sunday, also his 250th Premier League game for City, that he's unfinished in his business.

Silva spread his class all over the pitch, twisting and turning his opponents like it's 2012, completing 100% of his take-ons in the process.

His free-kick, an unstoppable strike into the top-right corner, showed that he still has those charms in his left boot.

