Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: A one-sided affair as the Cityzens continue unmatched dominance in the Premier League

Manchester City players celebrating Aguero's goal.

Manchester City vs Southampton, more like a David vs Goliath story.

Before even coming to the match one team was soaring high, boasting the unbeaten tag in the league this season while the other one was as low on confidence as it can get, sitting only two points above the relegation zone. So we all knew what the outcome of this battle was going to be.

No surprises here!

From the first whistle, Manchester City started giving Southampton all sorts of problems. It only took six minutes for the Cityzens to register their first goal, an own goal by the Southampton centre-back Wesley Hoedt. The other goals followed soon with Aguero and David Silva also marking their name on the scoresheet.

Within eighteen minutes of the kickoff, City had absolutely blown the Saints away. Southampton did pull one back, courtesy of a Danny Ings penalty at the half an hour mark but were sent back to their caves right before the half-time by Raheem Sterling who became the third City player to register his name on the scoresheet.

The teams retracted back to their dressing rooms after the halftime whistle with the scoreline being Manchester City 4-1 Southampton.

Sergio Aguero's goal was his 150th in the Premier League and he became the ninth player to achieve such a feat. Only two other players in the league have scored 150 goals or more for a single team, Thierry Henry for Arsenal and Wayne Rooney for Manchester United.

Aguero scored his 150th PL goal for Manchester City

The second half kicked off and the game became a tad more open, however, the City dominance still prevailed. Most of the game was still being played in the Southampton's half with the occasional breakout attacks by the Saints. They did make Ederson work a bit harder but nothing would worry the Brazillian goalkeeper.

Seven minutes past the hour mark, City struck again through Raheem Sterling who was set up via a neatly threaded through ball by Aguero. For the remainder of the time, the tone of the match was monotonous with City attacking. Leroy Sane scored the sixth goal in injury time and that's how it finished.

Throughout the match, City kept troubling Southampton from the wide areas. Sterling and Sane were running raucous on the wings and the Southampton defenders had no answer to their blistering pace. The Silva duo, David and Bernardo managed the play like a symphony, pulling up those sublime passes at will. Aguero at the front apart from being lethal showed his playmaking ability by providing a couple of assists too.

All in all, it was a classic City performance and a well-deserved win. With the win, City goes on top of the league table, two points above second-placed Chelsea who are level on points with Liverpool but ahead on goal difference.