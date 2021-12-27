Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City: 5 talking points as goal-fest at Etihad ends in an easy win for hosts | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City ran riot against Leicester City in their Boxing Day Premier League fixture as Raheem Sterling bagged a brace in their 6-3 thrashing of the Foxes.
Pep Guardiola's men went 4-0 up within the first 25 minutes of the game, effectively putting the result beyond doubt. Despite being left in awe by City's flawless attack, Leicester refused to bow down and enjoyed a few good chances in the first half.
In the second half, it was the visiting side's chance to shine as they pulled back three goals in a span of 10 minutes. But Aymeric Laporte's goal nipped their hopes of a comeback in the bud.
As Manchester City make it nine wins in a row in the Premier League, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.
#5 Manchester City back in their groove
Manchester City put on a show against Leicester City, scoring four times in the first 25 minutes of the game. They found space between Leicester City's defensive line quite easily. Their effective passing in the final third could've ended in a lot more goals for the hosts but they took a breather.
Despite that, they were able to play one of the highest-scoring games across Europe's top five leagues in the 2021-22 campaign. They have now scored 17 goals in their last three Premier League games while conceding just three goals.
The players are linking well in the final third and Sterling has hit form at the right moment. They head into the new year as one of the most in-form sides in the division, putting a slow start to their season behind them.
#4 Raheem Sterling scores twice as he hits a purple patch
Raheem Sterling bagged a brace tonight, scoring from the penalty spot in the 25th minute and finishing off the scoring in the 87th-minute. It was the seventh goal of the season for the 27-year-old forward in the Premier League.
Interestingly, he has scored in the last four league outings for Manchester City and five of these seven league goals have come in December.
He had a great outing against Leicester City, with all three of his shots in the game being on target. He also maintained an impressive 90.7% pass accuracy, something rarely seen in forwards.