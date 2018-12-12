×
Reports: Manchester City's ace forward on track to sign new contract

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
12 Dec 2018, 09:41 IST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

What's the story?

Manchester City star Leroy Sane is set to pen a new deal with the defending champions following successful talks since October. Last week, club coach Pep Guardiola had revealed discussions over a new contract with the Germany international were on the right track. 

In case you didn't know...

Since his move from Schalke in 2016, Sane has turned himself from an emerging prospect into a world-class commodity. In 72 league appearances, the 22-year-old has registered 21 goals and 23 assists to his name.

After having secured the futures of a host of first-team stars including Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicholas Otamendi, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and young Phil Foden, the Cityzens are in advanced talks with Leroy Sane. 

The heart of the matter

Matters turned transparent when the player himself, accepted that a contract renewal is on the cards. He said:

"From the beginning, when I arrived here, I have been really happy. I enjoy playing with the coach and the players. They are all amazing but most importantly they are all amazing people and good characters. I have felt really at home here since day one and of course [signing an extension] is possible."

Sane went through a torrid summer, as he was omitted from Germany’s World Cup squad. The arrival of Riyad Mahrez coupled with his sluggishness at the start of the season reduced his time on the pitch.

However, he has found his feet and is now tearing defences apart, having scored six goals and created six more in his last 11 league appearances. The winger claimed that he was happy to be at the club despite tough days earlier in the season and added that fierce competition for the starting spots is good for everyone.

"Even if I am not playing for a certain time, I am still happy to be here and to play for this club, to work with these players and the coach. Obviously there is a time when you do not start from the beginning. You have to accept it. I think it is also good to put more pressure on everyone." 

Video

Leroy Sane is a treat to the eyes. His explosive abilities on the ball can demolish any defence.

What's next?

Sane and Manchester City will look to bounce back when they host Everton at the Etihad over the weekend. Up next in the Champions League, they will face-off against Hoffenheim.

