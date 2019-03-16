'Manchester City aiming to match Man Utd's 20 league titles', claims former defender

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 113 // 16 Mar 2019, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

`

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester City defender, Richard Dunne, has claimed that Manchester City want to become a historically rich team like Manchester United and Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are among the most successful clubs in English football and have won the Premier League title for a record 20 times. However, the Red Devils struggled in recent years and have not lifted the league title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

On the other hand, Manchester City have emerged as a football powerhouse ever since Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan purchased the club in 2008, having won 11 trophies under his ownership thus far.

The Cityzens were crowned as the Champions of England on five different occasions and could potentially add one more to their trophy cabinet this season, as they find themselves at the top of the Premier League table with just eight games left to play in the campaign.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Goal, Richard Dunne insisted that the Cityzens want to make sure that this success isn't a short-term thing for them.

He said:

“I think any team that retains the Premier League is instantly up there, because it is such a difficult trophy to hold onto. But to be able to do that and clean up domestically adds another level to it.

I think that’s the aim, I think they want to dominate for the next four or five, maybe 10 years, try to win as many as they can and make sure that this isn’t a short-term thing for Man City."

Advertisement

He further elaborated:

“They want to be a historically big club like Man United, like Liverpool, and to do that it takes time. But I think over the next period, as long as Guardiola is there, they will be looking to win every trophy they can domestically to get that honors list up higher and get them competing maybe more towards 20 Premier League titles.”

What's next?

Manchester City are scheduled to play against Swansea City in the FA Cup later today before facing Fulham in the league on March 30.

Advertisement