×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Manchester City aiming to match Man Utd's 20 league titles', claims former defender

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
113   //    16 Mar 2019, 21:48 IST

`

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester City defender, Richard Dunne, has claimed that Manchester City want to become a historically rich team like Manchester United and Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are among the most successful clubs in English football and have won the Premier League title for a record 20 times. However, the Red Devils struggled in recent years and have not lifted the league title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

On the other hand, Manchester City have emerged as a football powerhouse ever since Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan purchased the club in 2008, having won 11 trophies under his ownership thus far.

The Cityzens were crowned as the Champions of England on five different occasions and could potentially add one more to their trophy cabinet this season, as they find themselves at the top of the Premier League table with just eight games left to play in the campaign.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Goal, Richard Dunne insisted that the Cityzens want to make sure that this success isn't a short-term thing for them.

He said:

“I think any team that retains the Premier League is instantly up there, because it is such a difficult trophy to hold onto. But to be able to do that and clean up domestically adds another level to it.
I think that’s the aim, I think they want to dominate for the next four or five, maybe 10 years, try to win as many as they can and make sure that this isn’t a short-term thing for Man City."
Advertisement

He further elaborated:

“They want to be a historically big club like Man United, like Liverpool, and to do that it takes time. But I think over the next period, as long as Guardiola is there, they will be looking to win every trophy they can domestically to get that honors list up higher and get them competing maybe more towards 20 Premier League titles.”

What's next?

Manchester City are scheduled to play against Swansea City in the FA Cup later today before facing Fulham in the league on March 30.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Richard Dunne
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Manchester City Transfer News: Pablo Zabaleta could return to Man City; Wolves confirm the signing of the City defender and more - January 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Man United handed Tiago Djalo update after scrapping with Manchester City; Chelsea join Man City to sign Barcelona youngster and more - January 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ex-star believes Red Devils need to spend £250 million in summer to catch Liverpool and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Former Manchester United winger wants to play for City; Arsenal and Man City join PSG to sign Premer League midfielder and more - January 31, 2019
RELATED STORY
Aguero: Man Utd beating PSG a Champions League warning for City
RELATED STORY
Classic all-English Champions League ties: Tottenham v Man City has a lot to live up to
RELATED STORY
Manchester United have made a €60 million offer for world-class star, Kroos set to join Manchester City and more Premier League transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us