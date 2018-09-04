5 of Manchester City's best signings since the Abu Dhabi takeover

Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left) has overseen a dramatic change at City

Last weekend saw the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the takeover of Manchester City by the Abu Dhabi United Group. This was a move that has shaken up both the club and the league as their unprecedented spending has changed the complexion at the top of the table.

They were derogatorily referred to as the "Noisy Neighbours" (a term coined by Sir Alex Ferguson). However, the Blue half of Manchester propelled by the ADUG's billions have gone on to amass a collection of trophies, players, and coaches that would have looked like a dream before the takeover.

A total of €1.541.7b has been spent on players since Robinho became the first purchase of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan era (with the enigmatic Khaldoon Al Mubarak as chairman) and it has been an eclectic mix. The list of players who have come through the door at the Etihad Stadium has seen the good, the average and the very bad in an almost equal measure.

Here's a look at 5 of the very best players to have joined the Cityzens since the Abu Dhabi Group’s revolution arrived in Manchester (note that Kompany was signed 10 days before the takeover was completed):

#5 Vincent Kompany (2008 - Present)

Kompany has been Mr. Reliable for the Cityzens

Captain, leader and soon-to-be legend, the £6m the club had spent to bring in the towering Belgian in 2008 is probably the best value-for-reasonable-fee signing in the club's long and often troubled history.

Brought in as a defensive midfielder, Kompany was not expected to play a pivotal role following the club's acquisition. Other better-known and more expensive players were being mentioned at that point. However, the now 32-year-old grabbed his chance with both hands and has morphed into one of the best centre-backs in the league and, at a point, in the world.

No City fan can forget his header in the Manchester Derby which gave the Cityzens all three points in the 2011/2012 Premier League season. This victory swung the momentum firmly in City’s direction.

Strong in the tackle, brilliant in the air with a great reading of the game, his time at the Etihad Stadium has been marred by a lot of injuries. However, these injuries have not stopped him from playing a starring role in three Premier League title wins since he joined.

