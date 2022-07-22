The last five players Manchester City bought from rivals

Manchester City's trajectory changed when they got bought by Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008. The boost in the club's finances helped them sign players from rival teams. This enabled them to move up the table and eventually consolidate their position in the top four.

The scattergun approach changed once Pep Guardiola became their manager in 2016. The club, though, still acquire players from their rivals every now and then.

Most of these players have done well for the club and played a part in City's rise to the top over the last 12-13 years. Some are currently veteran players for the club while others have moved away from the Etihad.

Mentioned below are five such players that City managed to buy from their rivals.

#1 Emmanuel Adebayor - Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor and Carlos Tevez - Striker

Emmanuel Adebayor signed for Manchester City in 2009 from Arsenal for £26.1 million. Adebayor made 45 appearances for the club scoring 19 goals and providing six assists. His most glorious moment was scoring against Arsenal and running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the away fans. The player left the club in 2012 and joined Tottenham Hotspur.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE #Class #Respect 12 years ago today, Emmanuel Adebayor scored against Arsenal, marking his goal with a muted celebration out of respect for his former employers 12 years ago today, Emmanuel Adebayor scored against Arsenal, marking his goal with a muted celebration out of respect for his former employers 👏👏👏 #Class #Respect https://t.co/HWQBX9hOg1

Adebayor was a journeyman striker and at the age of 38 is still an active player. He currently plays for AC Semassi FC in Togo's domestic league. He was a maverick player whose best moments came at Arsenal. However, the celebration against the club and his transfer to London rivals Tottenham burned any lasting legacy for Arsenal fans.

#2 Gael Clichy - Arsenal

Gael Clichy - Left-back

Manchester City returned to Arsenal to buy Gael Clichy during the summer of 2011 for £6.98 million. Clichy played a key role in the club's success. He made 203 appearances for Manchester City, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists. The left-back had been a key player for Arsenal but similar to Adebayor and others, he made the move to the Etihad.

Manchester City @ManCity

Premier League titles

League Cups

Community Shield



in 2011 we signed Gael Clichy!



#mancity . 203 appearancesPremier League titlesLeague CupsCommunity Shield #onthisday in 2011 we signed Gael Clichy! 203 appearances🏆🏆 Premier League titles🏆🏆 League Cups🏆 Community Shield#onthisday in 2011 we signed Gael Clichy! ⚽️🔵 #mancity . https://t.co/SSUowjJR7d

Clichy won two Premier League titles and two League Cup trophies at City before leaving the club in 2017. During the 2016-2017 campaign, which was Pep Guardiola's first season at the club, Clichy played the role of a utility player in the squad. A total professional, he currently plays for Servette FC in the Swiss Super League.

#3 Samir Nasri - Arsenal

Samir Nasri - Attacking Midfielder

Samir Nasri came alongside Clichy at the Etihad during the summer of 2011. Manchester City paid Arsenal £24.75 million for the French attacking midfielder's signature, and Arsenal reluctantly sold him. Nasri was a key player for the Gunners, and he tarnished his reputation in London when he moved.

GOAL @goal



Samir Nasri in his prime at Manchester City was Samir Nasri in his prime at Manchester City was 🔥https://t.co/4P0BTaJCQm

The Frenchman made 176 appearances for City, scoring 27 goals and providing 40 assists. He won two Premier League titles and a League Cup before leaving the club on loan in 2016.

City sold him in 2017 to Antalyaspor, but he returned to the Premier League two years later as a West Ham player. Nasri retired in 2021 following a brief stint with Anderlecht.

#4 Raheem Sterling - Liverpool

Raheem Sterling - Winger

Raheem Sterling was an exciting young talent at Liverpool and was part of the dangerous "SSS" trio along with Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge. The trio came close to lifting the Premier League but fell short and Sterling decided to move to Manchester City. The 20-year-old signed for the Citizens in 2015 for £57.33 million, and Liverpool fans were livid with the transfer.

GOAL @goal Raheem Sterling leaves Manchester City as a club legend Raheem Sterling leaves Manchester City as a club legend 💙 https://t.co/XCYWzzVx8h

Sterling has had a brilliant career at City. He made 337 appearances, scoring 131 goals and providing 94 assists. He won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and five League Cups in his seven seasons at the Etihad. The 27-year-old recently decided to move to Chelsea to seek more regular game time as he approaches the peak of his career. He leaves Manchester City as a club legend.

#5 Kyle Walker - Tottenham Hotspur

Kyle Walker - Right-back

Kyle Walker signed for Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2017. Pep Guardiola was searching for new full-backs, and Kyle Walker was an acquisition that worked out. Walker has made 214 appearances for City, scoring six goals and providing 17 assists. He isn't a player with amazing offensive stats, but it is his speed that makes him one of the best.

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ



Where do you rank the Englishman among the greatest Premier League right backs of all time?



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Manchester City signed Kyle Walker on the day in 2017.Where do you rank the Englishman among the greatest Premier League right backs of all time?🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City signed Kyle Walker on the day in 2017.Where do you rank the Englishman among the greatest Premier League right backs of all time?🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚀https://t.co/wwArSH7FtN

Walker has won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four League Cups during his time in Manchester. Now 32 years old, the English defender is losing pace but is still a reliable defender and a veteran member of Guardiola's squad. Walker is a fan favorite and will feel there is plenty more he can offer in the coming seasons.

