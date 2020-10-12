Manchester City's COO Omar Berrada has explained why Barcelona failed to land Eric Garcia in the summer transfer window. The Catalan giants were desperate to sign the former La Masia product this summer to strengthen their defensive options.

Eric García was a product of La Masia, the famed Barcelona academy, before joining Manchester City in 2017. He joined the Manchester City first team during their 2018 summer pre-season in the United States. On 18 December 2018, García made his debut for the Premier League giants, starting in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

The 19-year-old became a regular fixture in the Manchester City starting XI after Aymeric Laporte suffered a serious knee injury.

Garcia enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 campaign with the Cityzens, and his exploits attracted the interest of Barcelona this summer.

The teenager looked set to return to the Camp Nou on transfer deadline day but the move failed to materialise because the two clubs could not agree on a fee.

Man City reportedly rejected an offer from Barcelona of £15.4m plus add-ons for Eric Garcia on #DeadlineDay.



The gossip 🗞 https://t.co/P38DM7pJ2h pic.twitter.com/QZP7ZuytvO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 6, 2020

Omar Berrada opened up about the negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City in an interview with Manchester Evening News. He said:

"He's become a top young centre-back who Pep trust, and we feel that keeping him this season was worth more than what we were offered for him. We believe that he can add depth to the squad, and can be important in important games."

" This is a season that is going to be very difficult for the players, physically and mentally. It's very congestd , there will be a lot of pressure to play many games both in terms of club competitions but all the international games that they have to play, so it is all very concentrated and congested."

"We had a conversation with Barcelona about Eric Garcia. We were very clear what we felt his valuation was-they weren't able or were willing to meet it, so our decision was to keep him. We think he'll be important for us."

Eric García?



🗣 — Pep Guardiola: "I don't know what will happen. I know that he wants to go back to Barcelona, and I know that Barça want him. I don't think the clubs have an agreement. That's all I know for now." pic.twitter.com/Wble3Gfggv — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 3, 2020

Barcelona are expected to return for Eric Garcia when the January transfer window opens or could wait until the end of the season when the Spaniard becomes a free agent.

Eric Garcia has also made no secret of his desire to return to Barcelona. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before he makes the switch.