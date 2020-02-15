Manchester City facing Premier League points deduction after UEFA Champions League ban

Manchester City are now facing a Premier League points deduction after their UEFA Champions League ban, reports The Independent.

The Cityzens were given a two-year Champions League ban by UEFA's governing body regarding Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches earlier today and the English club is now facing a potential points deduction in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

The Premier League champions were found guilty of falsely overinflating their Sponsorship revenues by the UEFA Club Financial Control Body(UFCB) and are now set to face a two-year Champions League ban starting next season.

The Premier League is reportedly set to follow in UEFA's footsteps and could potentially punish Manchester City by deducting their league points. It has been reported that the Premier League is bound to act due to their own licensing, which pertains to UEFA's FFP regulations.

It has been revealed that the issue persists because clubs have to supply similar information to both UEFA and the English FA to get a Premier League license. The Premier League committees have reportedly already decided their punishment and potential points deduction fears loom large on Manchester City.

City have released an official statement and the club has revealed that they will appeal against UEFA's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as soon as plausible.