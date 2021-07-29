5 players Manchester City can sell to fund Harry Kane transfer

If Manchester City want to sign Harry Kane this summer, it will take a mammoth offer for Daniel Levy to even consider selling his star man.

Harry Kane is in the news right now after reports emerged at the end of last season that he is looking to leave Tottenham this summer, although rumors are that he will not force a move unless a bid comes in.

Manchester City will look to sell players to fund Harry Kane transfer

Plenty of European clubs are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer, with Manchester City touted as the favorites to land him. However, due to the financial implications of the global pandemic, City would have to sell some of their star players to gather the funds to go after the English striker.

Here we look at the five players who Manchester City could sell to fund a transfer for Harry Kane:

#5 Nathan Ake

Ake could be used as a makeweight by Manchester City to sign Harry Kane

It's fair to say that Nathan Ake hasn't done much wrong at Manchester City, falling victim to a Ruben Dias and John Stones partnership which has almost proved unmovable. But even with that Guardiola's team selection last season showed that Aymeric Laporte is ahead of Ake in the pecking order.

Although Ake knew he would not be the first choice after his arrival at Manchester City last summer, he was able to play a part in just 12 matches for the Citizens throughout the season, with injuries also plaguing the Dutch centre-half's campaign. However, Ake did mention at the start of June that he was preparing to play for the Blues next season.

My injuries this year have been frustrating and without fans it has not been the same but we are looking forward to next season where we will work even harder.

But if one of Manchester City's centre-backs were to leave, Ake would be the most dispensable and it's even been reported that Ake could be offered to Tottenham as a make weight for any potential deal involving Harry Kane with Spurs on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

Though it will be interesting to see whether Spurs do accept Ake as part of a deal for Harry Kane as they themselves are closing in on a deal for Atlanta centre-back Cristian Romero.

#4 Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva could also be sacrificed

Bernardo Silva has been a superb signing for Manchester City and has consistently impressed since moving from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

Silva offers a unique blend of press resistance, creativity and hard work for Manchester City and has performed in a number of different roles, including at number eight, at number ten and on the right flank. The tricky midfielder has scored 35 goals and registered 44 assists in more than 200 appearances for the club.

This is why cashing in on him would be difficult for Manchester City, but with Harry Kane on the line and the midfielder himself reportedly wanting to leave the club, it is a decision that City may be forced to make.

According to reports, both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in the Portuguese playmaker while Premier League side Arsenal have also shown interest in the player.

Man City eye Harry Kane and Jack Grealish with Bernardo Silva set to be sacrificed to fund £225m transfershttps://t.co/xYvfwakLbE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 22, 2021

