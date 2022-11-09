Manchester City hold talks with Real Madrid and Liverpool target - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly made initial contact with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has netted 19 goals and contributed 20 assists in 111 games across all competitions.

A complete midfielder blessed with passing and dribbling, Bellingham has been speculated to depart Edin Terzic's side next summer for quite a while. He has recently popped up on the radar of the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

As per Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan, Manchester City have edged ahead in the race for Bellingham after holding initial talks with Borussia Dortmund. Since the big-money transfer of Erling Haaland earlier this summer, both clubs have been in a cordial relationship.

During a recent post-match interview with Sky Sports, Bellingham was asked about the possibility of him joining Manchester City. He replied:

"In all honesty, I'm not thinking about it. I know you're going to be angry at me, you can't get a headline. I'm focused completely on Borussia Dortmund. I've not even started thinking about next season or next summer. I'm not even thinking about the World Cup."

However, Bellingham's entourage have recently confirmed that the player has identified Real Madrid as his future destination despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Relevo.

On the other hand, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to sign the England international next summer, as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. The player is valued in the region of £130 million – a potential Premier League record fee.

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in explosive form. He has netted nine goals and laid out two assists in 21 matches so far.

