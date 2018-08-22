Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester City interested in signing Real Madrid superstar on emergency loan

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
6.98K   //    22 Aug 2018, 12:47 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
New player incoming?

What's the rumour?

In a fresh twist of sorts, Manchester City will look to sign 3-time Champions League winning Real Madrid goalkeeper, Keylor Navas on an emergency loan, according to The Sun and AS. This surprising move comes on the back of Claudio Bravo picking up an Achilles injury. As a result, Manchester City are in need of a backup for Ederson Moraes.

In case you didn't know...

Keylor Navas' place in the Real Madrid lineup has been in question for a long time and now, with the club securing the services of former Chelsea and current Belgium no. 1 Thibaut Courtois, it looks highly likely that the Costa Rican's time with Los Blancos may well be running out.

As per the transfer window regulations, a club can request to sign a player on an emergency basis, e.g., if several goalkeepers are injured at the same time.

Englishman Daniel Grimshaw is Manchester City's only other option as Bravo will remain sidelined due to injury.

The heart of the matter

Keylor Navas has always maintained that he wants to stay at Real Madrid. However, with the club signing a young and exceptional goalkeeper in Courtois, the time to bid goodbye to Santiago Bernabeu might have arrived for Navas.

Manchester City roped in Ederson Moraes from Benfica on a deal worth €40 million last summer and is their current no. 1.

The reports suggest that Real Madrid will okay the move should Navas request for it. Manchester City had also signed 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu but he won't be able to join the club until the next transfer window opens.

Real Madrid have no dearth of goalkeepers. In addition to Thibaut Courtois, they have Kiko Casilla, Lunin and Luca Zidane.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

AS is not the most credible source out there but given the circumstances, this could go either way.

Video

What's next?

Navas would be a spectacular second choice for any team. In fact, he would walk into the first team of most top-tier clubs. However, Real Madrid will be poorer if he goes as Kiko Casilla is not that reliable a back up.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Keylor Navas Claudio Bravo EPL Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City should sign Mateo Kovacic
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star on loan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea target wants to join Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Messi: Neymar to Madrid would be terrible
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Manchester City unstoppable
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United set to bid £70 million for...
RELATED STORY
Trendsetter? Ramos offers trophy repair advice to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us