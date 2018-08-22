Reports: Manchester City interested in signing Real Madrid superstar on emergency loan

New player incoming?

What's the rumour?

In a fresh twist of sorts, Manchester City will look to sign 3-time Champions League winning Real Madrid goalkeeper, Keylor Navas on an emergency loan, according to The Sun and AS. This surprising move comes on the back of Claudio Bravo picking up an Achilles injury. As a result, Manchester City are in need of a backup for Ederson Moraes.

In case you didn't know...

Keylor Navas' place in the Real Madrid lineup has been in question for a long time and now, with the club securing the services of former Chelsea and current Belgium no. 1 Thibaut Courtois, it looks highly likely that the Costa Rican's time with Los Blancos may well be running out.

As per the transfer window regulations, a club can request to sign a player on an emergency basis, e.g., if several goalkeepers are injured at the same time.

Englishman Daniel Grimshaw is Manchester City's only other option as Bravo will remain sidelined due to injury.

The heart of the matter

Keylor Navas has always maintained that he wants to stay at Real Madrid. However, with the club signing a young and exceptional goalkeeper in Courtois, the time to bid goodbye to Santiago Bernabeu might have arrived for Navas.

Manchester City roped in Ederson Moraes from Benfica on a deal worth €40 million last summer and is their current no. 1.

The reports suggest that Real Madrid will okay the move should Navas request for it. Manchester City had also signed 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu but he won't be able to join the club until the next transfer window opens.

Real Madrid have no dearth of goalkeepers. In addition to Thibaut Courtois, they have Kiko Casilla, Lunin and Luca Zidane.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

AS is not the most credible source out there but given the circumstances, this could go either way.

Video

What's next?

Navas would be a spectacular second choice for any team. In fact, he would walk into the first team of most top-tier clubs. However, Real Madrid will be poorer if he goes as Kiko Casilla is not that reliable a back up.