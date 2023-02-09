Manchester City interested in move to sign 24-year-old Arsenal target: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal target and West Ham United captain Declan Rice ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Rice, 24, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world over the past three campaigns. Since becoming a regular starter for the Hammers, he has helped his side register respectable sixth and seventh-placed finishes during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

A right-footed operator at the center of the park, Rice has attracted a lot of transfer interest from Arsenal in the past couple of months. With his current contract set to expire in June 2024, the Englishman has been rumored to secure a transfer away from the London Stadium.

According to The Times, City have identified Rice as one of their top targets in the upcoming summer transfer window. Borussia Dortmund prodigy Jude Bellingham, Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao are also on their transfer radar on a priority basis.

Should Rice secure a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, he would provide elite competition to Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Kalvin Phillips. City captain Ilkay Gundogan is set to depart on a free transfer in four months, while Bernardo Silva is likely to seal a big-money exit.

Rice, who is valued at over £100 million, has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 222 appearances across all competitions for West Ham.

All parties expect Declan Rice to leave in the summer after refusing to sign new deal 14 months ago. David Moyes: "I'm sure Declan Rice will be a British transfer record plus more whenever he leaves West Ham".🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC All parties expect Declan Rice to leave in the summer after refusing to sign new deal 14 months ago. David Moyes: "I'm sure Declan Rice will be a British transfer record plus more whenever he leaves West Ham". 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC @RoshaneSport All parties expect Declan Rice to leave in the summer after refusing to sign new deal 14 months ago. https://t.co/6gIVAytMx2

Speaking on the Mennie Talks podcast, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp claimed that Pep Guardiola's side would beat Arsenal to the Premier League title this campaign. He said:

"I don't know though, I've still got a feeling that Manchester City are going to win it. I think they're going to come with a rally soon. But it will be tight. Arsenal are going to take some catching, but the one team you don't want chasing you down is Manchester City!"

Sharing his thoughts on the Cityzens' squad depth, Redknapp said:

"If it was anyone else chasing them, I'd say, 'Yeah fine', but Manchester City are so dangerous. Just look at their bench. [Ruben] Dias and [Phil] Foden haven't been getting a game and they would walk into any other Premier League team. The changes Pep Guardiola can make all over the pitch is just ridiculous. Whereas, I think if Arsenal get a couple of injuries, it will be a big problem for them."

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League standings with 50 points from 20 games, while City are on 45 points from 21 matches.

