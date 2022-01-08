Manchester City looking to trigger release clause of Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona sensation Gavi next summer. Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager to sign a young ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

According to El Nacional via MARCA , Manchester City will attempt to trigger Gavi's €50 million release clause next summer. Barcelona are currently facing debts totaling up to €1.35 billion, and could be forced to sell the 17-year-old midfielder due to their dire financial situation.

The Catalan giants recently completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. The club have, however, been unable to register the Spanish forward due to the enormity of their current wage bill. Barcelona have exceeded La Liga's salary limits and need to part ways with some players to reduce their wage bill.

Gavi rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his debut for the club this season. The 17-year-old has immediately become a key member of the club's starting line-up. He has made 22 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions and has scored one goal.

His impressive performances for Barcelona earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team. Gavi played a key role in Spain's run to the final of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. The midfielder's dribbling, vision, creativity and composure make him one of the brightest young prospects in world football.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League table, ten points ahead of second-placed Chelsea. The Cityzens also finished top of Group A of the Champions League, one point ahead of second-placed PSG.

Despite his side's position of strength, Pep Guardiola is keen to improve Manchester City's squad. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne have entered their thirties and will soon be approaching the latter stages of their respective careers. Manchester City are preparing for life without the star midfield duo.

Barcelona will be eager to keep hold of Gavi amidst interest from Manchester City

Gavi in action for FC Barcelona v Elche CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona will be desperate to keep hold of teenage sensation Gavi. The midfielder is seen as a player around whom the club can build a squad for the future. Reports have suggested Gavi would prefer to stay at the Camp Nou and could be offered a new contract in the near future by Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho's move to Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign will help Barcelona free up the funds required to offer Gavi a new contract. The Brazilian was reportedly earning €23 million per year in wages.

Manchester City could be forced to cool their interest in Spanish midfielder Gavi if the youngster opts to extend his contract with Barcelona.

