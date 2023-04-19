Manchester City make crucial Erling Haaland move to prevent Real Madrid from signing him in 2024: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly willing to offer star striker Erling Haaland a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

The Norwegian striker has been in red-hot form for the Citizens since making a big-money move from Bundesliga club side Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Recall that Manchester City splashed out a transfer fee in the region of £51.2 million to secure the services of Haaland, who himself did put-pen-to-paper for a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC Erling Haaland has now 47 goals in 40 games as Manchester City player this season — and it’s 32 goals in Premier League. Erling Haaland has now 47 goals in 40 games as Manchester City player this season — and it’s 32 goals in Premier League. 👽✨ #MCFC https://t.co/jJO3Ko5syE

Meanwhile, judging by Haaland's first season at City, the Premier League giants are currently keen to extend the player's contract beyond 2027.

Pep Guardiola's team are also believed to have now removed a buy-out clause for the 22-year-old striker, who was in the region of £150 million.

City had previously inserted a clause in Haaland's contract in a bid to fend off suitors and also allow the player to leave should he opt out in the future if his valuation is being met by the buying club.

However, it's still not certain as to whether the new contract offer from Manchester City will include yet another release clause.

The 22-year-old striker is believed to be a long-term transfer target for Real Madrid, who themselves are keen to find an ideal replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema.

Very few strikers in Europe currently have the pedigree to step into the shoes of Benzema at the club and Haaland could be the perfect signing to replace the Frenchman when his time is up at Madrid.

Haaland has so far scored an impressive total of 47 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season.

Pep Guardiola hints at possible problem Manchester City striker could face in the future

The Spanish tactican has hinted that in-form City striker Haaland may have raised the bar a bit higher in terms of his goal-scoring output.

The Norwegian forward has been in impressive form for the Citizens this season since making a move from Dortmund last summer.

Speaking in an interview as seen in Goal, Guardiola said:

"This guy will have a problem in the future, people will expect him to score three or four goals in each game and this isn't going to happen," the City coach said at a press conference.

He added:

"I know him, he doesn't care, he's so positive in his life so optimistic, never complain, always looks out for himself It was incredible he scored nine goals, he's an incredible threat, a power, his joy of life is always positive, optimistic, that helps.

Meanwhile, Haaland will be in action for Manchester City later today, (April 19), as his team will be hoping to secure their passage into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

They currently hold a 3-0 advantage heading into the second-leg against Bayern Munich in Germany later tonight.

Poll : 0 votes