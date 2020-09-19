Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms key player could miss first 2 months of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the campaign. The Argentina international suffered a knee injury which needed surgery, making him miss the majority of the Premier League restart and the Champions League knockout stage last season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's opening fixture against Wolves, Guardiola said:

"We knew that the injury was difficult, He is doing the job, in maybe one month or two months he will be ready. He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition. Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick so I think in one month or two months he will be ready."

Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero could miss upto two months of the new campaign as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered last season. The 32-year-old has started his rehabilitation process but is yet to join the squad for full-contact training.

The former Atletico Madrid striker made just 18 starts in the league last season but scored an astonishing 16 goals and contributed 3 assists. The striker is in the last year of his contract with Manchester City, having completed nine years in England.

Aguero had previously remarked that he would like to finish his career at his boyhood club Independiente at the end of his contract in Manchester. He said:

"It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and—I don't know where I read it—but they said, 'They just spoiled Independiente's dream.' But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out."

However, in a recent interview (as reported by the Manchester Evening News), he refused to rule out a contract extension with the Cityzens.

Aguero, who will go down as one of the best players in the club's history, spoke about his wish of winning the Champions League with City.

"It's difficult. I’m not thinking about what am I going to do. I know that every day my contract is closer to expiring. Probably there will be some offers but we’ll see. For now, I just want to try to win the Champions League with City. That would be an incredible achievement for me and the club.

"I don’t rule out going back to Spain, or going to any country. I don’t know what I will do. Today I feel good and comfortable in Manchester. I want to do everything in the club in the best terms, then we’ll see."