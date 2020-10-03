Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman provide updates on Barcelona target Eric Garcia's future

Manchester City starlet Eric Garcia is said to be on his way out of the club to join his former side Barcelona this summer. The 19-year-old is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has revealed his desire to return to his homeland.

Garcia had an impressive start to life as a Manchester City player and has featured a fair bit due to the number of injuries faced by the Cityzens. He was selected by Pep Guardiola to start City's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Olympique Lyon.

Barcelona have reportedly made a couple of offers for the Manchester City defender, including a €15m offer which was rejected by the former English champions. However, both managers have now spoken about where they believe Garcia's future lies.

Koeman confirms Barcelona's pursuit of Manchester City's Garcia

Garcia in action for City

Ahead of Manchester City's blockbuster clash with a Marcelo Bielsa-coached Leeds United, Pep Guardiola admitted that he is unsure of where Garcia will end up by the time the transfer deadline approaches.

Speaking on his future, the Manchester City manager expressed;

"Today he's [Eric Garcia] our player and on Monday finishes the transfer window so I don’t know, I don't know exactly what is going to happen."

The Catalan added,

"I know he wants to live there, I know Barcelona wants him but I think there's no deal between the clubs. This is what I know right now, so what is going to happen I don't know."

Ronald Koeman also confirmed that the Blaugrana are keen on signing their former academy player from Manchester City. The Dutchman, recently appointed as Barcelona's new manager, explained;

"It's true we want Eric Garcia here. I've seen Pep [Guardiola's] comments and that's how it is. I hope we get it done but we know the situation is tough financially. There's interest, but I don't know if we will get it over the line."

The Spaniard is seen as Barcelona's first-choice target to bolster their options in central defence this summer. Samuel Umtiti's constant injuries and poor form have seen him drop down the pecking order, due to which Barcelona need to strengthen this area of the pitch.

Barcelona star Dembele could be set for an exit

Elsewhere, City's cross-town rivals Manchester United are said to be in talks for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as a late alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Koeman has refused to rule out an exit for the French star. When asked about his future, the former centre-back remained coy, saying,

"[Ousmane] Dembele is a Barcelona player, [his future] depends on what he thinks. I've not spoken clearly with him about it. We will see, two days left."

1 - Ousmane Dembélé is the first French player to score a brace for Barcelona in La Liga since Thierry Henry vs Real Madrid in May 2009. Gourmet. pic.twitter.com/aMzvdqTViq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 9, 2018

Koeman added,

"We have a lot of competition in attack. Ansu [Fati] started the first two games ahead of him. If a player's not happy, they can speak to me. And Ousmane's not said anything to me. If he stays, I'm counting on him and he will get chances to play."

The transfer window is set to shut on the 5th of October, and it remains to be seen where both Dembele and Garcia end up by then.

