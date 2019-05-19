×
Manchester City news: Club announces Vincent Kompany's departure

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
130   //    19 May 2019, 15:32 IST

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final
Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

What's the story?

Manchester City have made the official announcement that Vincent Kompany has left the club after a trophy-laden spell of 11 years.

In case you didn't know...

The Belgian centre-back arrived at Manchester in 2008, and that was followed by Man City's most prolific spell in terms of silverware. Kompany won four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his tenure at 'the Cityzens'.

The Blues won their maiden Premier League in 2008 under the leadership of Vincent Kompany. The City fans have a special affection with their captain due to his crucial goals against their arch-rivals, Manchester United.

The 33-year-old has won league titles under three different managers, and his leadership skills provided the current City side with much-needed impetus this season, helping his side attain the domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

The heart of the matter

In City's official release, they stated:

"His leadership, intelligence and determination have seen him adapt brilliantly to playing under four different managers and overcome some debilitating injuries. He is a special character who has answered every demand the club has made of him.

"We now look forward to celebrating his testimonial match in September so that we can properly celebrate his City contribution. He will always be part of the City family."

Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly miss a player of Kompany's stature in the dressing room next season. The defender's wonder strike against Leicester City during a league clash was pivotal for his team in the title race.

Kompany also wrote a letter to thank the City fans. He expressed his feelings for the club through a Facebook post by saying:

"We've just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. I cannot believe I'm writing this but ... also my last as a Blue.

"Countless of times have I imagined this day, after all, the end has felt nearby for so many years. It still doesn't feel real. Man City has given me everything."

What's next?

Manchester City's season came to an end with their FA Cup victory against Watford yesterday. Guardiola's men will now commence their pre-season against West Ham on July 17, but Kompany's presence will certainly be missed.

