Manchester City News: Fernandinho signs 12-month extension with Pep Guardiola's side

Fernandinho

Manchester City star Fernandinho has signed a fresh one-year deal with the club which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of 2021. The midfielder's contract was set to expire this term, but after six-and-a-half years of relentless service, he is set to make his 300th appearance for the Cityzens in the forthcoming Manchester derby.

The 34-year-old joined Manchester City from Shakhtar back in 2013, and became a vital cog at the base of midfield right from the outset, also lifting the coveted Premier League title in his very first season in England.

Fernandinho's truest potential, however, was unlocked under Pep Guardiola played him in a position similar to that of Sergio Busquets at Barcelona. He, therefore, became City's most important player in the jigsaw, finishing the historic 2017-18 season as one of the unsung heroes in the team.

He has, owing to injuries and center-half struggles at City, been deployed as a center-back but continued to put in successful shifts for the champions this season.

Expressing his delight upon penning a new deal, he said:

“This is the best possible news. I want to take this opportunity to put on record how grateful I am to my team-mates and the backroom staff here at City. Without them, this deal would not be possible, so sincere thanks to every single one of them. I have enjoyed every second of my time at City. I never expected to build such a meaningful relationship with the club and the fans, but it has happened, and I am grateful every single day."

While the director of football lavished praise on the veteran, the Man City boss had also earlier claimed that his stalwart deserved a new contract. The Spanish tactician had stated:

“He didn’t have to convince me. He convinced me on day one of the three years together. He knows the opinion we have about what he’s done at the club. He's one of the greatest players this club has had in its whole history.”

Fernandinho will look to cap off his special evening on January 29 against Manchester United with a victory that would see Manchester City progress through to their third successive Carabao Cup final.