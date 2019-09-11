Manchester City News: Kevin De Bruyne says he would like to join Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht in the future

Manchester City Teams Celebration Parade

What's the story?

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has expressed his desire to join his former teammate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht when he leaves the Premier League giants.

In case you didn't know...

Kompany ended his eleven-year stint at Manchester City at the end of the 2018-19 season and took up a player-manager role at his boyhood club Anderlecht on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne remained at the Etihad to continue his successful streak with the Premier League champions, having enjoyed phenomenal form since his move to the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The Belgian pair lifted two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three League Cups in the course of their four seasons together at Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

De Bruyne has now revealed that he would like to join Kompany at Anderlecht when he decides to call time on his stint at Manchester City.

Speaking to The Sun, the playmaker said,

"I hope his [Kompany's] career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City. I've told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I'm finished here.

"If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job. I will definitely miss him being around City."

The Belgian also revealed that Kompany pushed him to join Manchester City when he was at Wolfsburg. De Bruyne said,

"At the time City were trying to sign me from Wolfsburg and Vinny was pushing for me to move to Manchester to play alongside him.

"He would constantly ask me when I was coming. He would say, 'you need to come', constantly encouraging me to join City."

What's next?

Kompany has suffered a torrid start to life at Anderlecht, with the Belgian giants currently sitting fourth from the bottom in the league table.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne is set to help Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League table as they target a three-peat with Pep Guardiola at the helm.