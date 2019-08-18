Manchester City News: Pep Guardiola explains bust-up with Sergio Aguero, slams VAR inconsistencies

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 540 // 18 Aug 2019, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has addressed his public bust-up with Sergio Aguero during the Citizens' Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with the Spaniard also slamming the controversial VAR decision that prevented his side from taking all three points from the game.

In case you didn't know...

History repeated itself for Manchester City after Gabriel Jesus' late winner was ruled out by VAR as it was believed to have been preceded by a handball from Aymeric Laporte.

The defending Premier League champions had to accept a 2-2 draw against Tottenham, a result that marks the first time they dropped points at home since losing to Crystal Palace in December last year.

Both Raheem Sterling and Aguero found the back of the net for City, but goals from Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura made sure that Spurs were level.

The disallowed goal stirred memories of City's Champions League exit last season as a similar situation played out in the quarter-finals against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

The heart of the matter

Guardiola has slammed VAR and called for consistency in its decisions, telling reporters in his post-match conference via The Mirror,

"Last season it was offside, this time it was handball. If it was hands it was hands, the decision is made in London so there’s nothing I can do or say about it.

"We could do with a little more consistency, though. It that was hands by Aymeric Laporte why was Fernando Llorente not hands last season?

"There was no penalty when the ball hit Andreas Christensen on the arm when Chelsea played Liverpool in midweek. I also thought we should have had a penalty when Érik Lamela fouled Rodrigo in the area. The VAR people must have been having a cup of coffee at that moment."

Advertisement

Guardiola also addressed his reported altercation with Aguero, following his substitution in the second half. The Spaniard said,

"It was a misunderstanding. Sergio was upset because he thought I blamed him for their second equaliser. Emotions were running high."

What's next?

Manchester City will hope to make up for the lost points when they face Bournemouth next Sunday. Meanwhile, Tottenham are scheduled to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on the same day.