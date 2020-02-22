Manchester City News: Pep Guardiola insists Cityzens' achievements won't be tainted by UEFA ban for FFP breach

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has insisted that his legacy and success at the Etihad won't be undermined due to the ban imposed upon them by UEFA after they were found to have breached Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The ban is said be subject to the club's impending appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The blue club of Manchester were hit with a 2-year ban from European competitions along with a fine believed to be a sum of €30m as part of the penalty for the alleged FFP breach. Guardiola has already reasserted his desire to stay at the Etihad despite the club's ban from Europe, along with English winger Raheem Sterling.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Leicester City, the Catalan spoke about the potential crippling of his legacy at the Etihad and how he feels their achievements over the last two years or so cannot be undermined due to the ban.

Guardiola said,

"I cannot change what people think. I know how hard we work and I am so proud of what we have done in these years together.

"Everything we have won these seasons, nobody helped us. We did an incredible job day by day, game by game and nothing is going to change [that].

"This is not finished, it is not over. We have appealed as a club and we will see what happens."

After dispatching David Moyes' West Ham in their rescheduled Premier League fixture, the defending champions are set to travel to Leicester to face Jamie Vardy & co.