Manchester City news: 'Pep told us to be angry'- Sterling reveals what Guardiola told players after UCL exit

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
161   //    24 Apr 2019, 13:23 IST

Newport County AFC v Manchester City - FA Cup Fifth Round
Newport County AFC v Manchester City - FA Cup Fifth Round

What's the story?

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has revealed what manager Pep Guardiola told his players following their shock exit from the UEFA Champions League last week.

In case you didn't know...

City crashed out of the Champions League after suffering defeat to fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur on away goals. The VAR controversially ruled out Sterling's late equaliser that would have booked a place for the Cityzens in the semi-finals of the European competition.

The Premier League defending champions, who have already won the Carabao Cup this season, are battling Liverpool to retain the domestic title in a chase that has proven to be the closest in years.

The heart of the matter

Sterling, who has been in scintillating form this season, has revealed what Guardiola told his players following their European exit.

According to Goal, Sterling revealed, "Pep told us to be angry the day after. But on the match-day, make sure you’re ready and focused. We work so hard all season, travelling miles and miles, to be in this position — and to lose in that way was hard to take."

"But there are four games to go — five including the Watford one [in the FA Cup Final]. If someone said that at the start of the season we’d bite their hand off and play these games [for a treble]."

"It’s a great position to be in, something if we don’t do we’ll be very disappointed in ourselves."

Speaking of the Manchester derby later tonight, the City star said, "We know the players that they have within the team that can harm you at any moment. They’ve gone through a slight blip, but I guarantee tomorrow they’re up and running ready to go, chasing us down."

What's next?

Manchester City take on Manchester United tonight in a must-win game for both sides!

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
