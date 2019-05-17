×
Manchester City news: Raheem Sterling reveals he used to be a 'massive' United fan 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
75   //    17 May 2019, 13:03 IST

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed that he used to be a big fan of Manchester United back when he was younger and was even in attendance at Wembley during the FA Cup final between the Red Devils and Chelsea in 2007.

In case you didn't know

Sterling has enjoyed an incredible season with the blue side of Manchester, having won a second consecutive Premier League title and the Carabao Cup with the club.

The 24-year-old boasts of having scored 17 goals and tallied 10 assists in 34 appearances in the Premier League.

Manchester City won a season-long title battle against Jurgen Klopp's resilient Liverpool side by a single point. The Cityzens finished the season with 98 points while the Reds ended their campaign with 97.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Mirror, Sterling revealed, "I was at the final in 2007. I shouldn’t really say this — not now, definitely not now! — but when I was young I was a massive United fan. I had an old United kit, from when they won the last FA Cup."

The 2007 FA Cup final inspired Sterling to buy 550 tickets to City's semi-final win over Brighton to kids who from his school recently.

"To be in the stadium… it was incredible. It was unbelievable and that was when I tried to give the tickets to the school. That was motivated by that — being so close to the stadium and not going there more than once."

"If two or three of the kids could be inspired, then that’s all I was trying to do. Purely, that’s how I felt at the time."

"If there was a kid who had a chance of being a footballer, hopefully, that will give them motivation or inspiration to change their dreams."

What's next?

Manchester City will hope to complete their domestic treble with a win over Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

