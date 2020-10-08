Manchester City News Roundup: Cityzens unhappy with Premier League rule change, City-linked midfielder discusses potential move and more - 8th October 2020

Manchester City had a fruitful transfer window as they fortified their defence with the signings of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias. They also managed to replace the departing Leroy Sane with Ferran Torres from Valencia.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 8th October 2020:

Manchester City angry due to Premier League rule change

Ferran Soriano, CEO of Manchester City (front and centre), has criticised the Premier League for not allowing five substitutes in every game

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has criticised the Premier League for not allowing five substitutes in every game despite the busy schedule of the 2020-21 season. Manager Pep Guardiola had also criticised the move after it was confirmed that the FA would revert back to the 3-substitutes-per-game rule.

Teams are allowed 5 substitutes in all UEFA competitions - the Champions League and the Europea League.

Manchester City were one of the teams that started late due to lack of a break between fixtures of the previous season and the current one.

Soriano said:

"I was extremely disappointed that the Premier League decided against five substitutions. This is both my view and the view of half the teams in the Premier League that it was a no-brainer to protect the players that aren't protected even more now that we play so many games. There was a discussion about competitive balance that ended up in a situation where the Premier League is the only big league in Europe that isn't going to allow five substitutions - and not only leagues but also UEFA competitions. That is an example of something that goes wrong in my view, not in the interest of everyone in a constructive way."

Douglas Luiz discusses potential move back to Manchester City

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has impressed in a holding midfielder role at Aston Villa, leading to rumours of a potential move back to Manchester City. The Cityzens have a buyback clause inserted in his contract when he made the switch to the Midlands.

Throw in the ever-improving Douglas Luiz and McGinn, then you've got a really good core of players there in midfield. The sort you can build a foundation with. Fwiw, think Luiz is extremely underrated by many. Excellent footballer with a good IQ. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) September 30, 2020

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Luiz said:

"About Man City, I've been doing my job at Villa, I don't really have conversations with City or [Pep] Guardiola."

Patrick Roberts to move on loan to Middlesbrough

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is poised to move on loan to Middlesbrough. The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season at the club and is poised to re-sign after completing his medical.