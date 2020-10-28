Manchester City News Roundup: Club 'closely monitoring' potential successor to Pep Guardiola, Ex-player backs out-of-favor defender and more - 28th October 2020 

Manchester City picked up three valuable points against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Ferran Torres, İlkay Gündoğan and Raheem Sterling were on the scoresheet for the away side.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 28th October 2020

Former Manchester City man feels club have already hit peak under Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes the club has already peaked under Pep Guardiola. The former Barcelona manager won the League in his second and third year in England but was upstaged by Liverpool last season.

A fine #UCL away win! Watch all the best bits of our victory in Marseille!



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re https://t.co/U6VeeHMy7y — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 28, 2020

The Citizens are yet to hit their stride this season, drawing with West Ham last weekend. The team feels like it is in transition with the high profile departures of Vincent Kompany and David Silva in the last two seasons.

Speaking of Pep's tenure Hamann said:

Historically, he was at Munich for three years and he improved the team, but the players were happy when he left because he was so demanding. I think a manager like Guardiola can’t be at a club for more than four or five years.

He’s done that at Man City and if you see the players they bring in, there is no continuity and I don’t see them improving enough with the money they’ve spent. I think they’ve peaked under Guardiola, I don’t see them winning the Premier League or the Champions League in the next few years.

Manchester City 'closely monitoring' Julian Nagelsmann

Advertisement

The club are reportedly closely monitoring RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann as a potential successor to Guardiola. The German, who is just 33-years-old, has already established himself as an astute tactician during his spell in Germany.

Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of RB Leipzig

Guardiola is yet to sign an extension to his current contract at Manchester City which expires at the end of this season. According to Jason Burt at the Telegraph, Nagelsmann is one of the front runners for the position if he indeed chooses not to sign a new contract.

Joleon Lescott happy to see John Stones playing for City

John Stones has had a difficult time this season at Manchester City. The England international has made just 3 appearances for Pep Guardiola this season but did come off the bench against Marseille in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Lescott speaking of Stones said:

I’m just glad to see him out there. Obviously it’s been a difficult time for him with injuries and minutes out on the pitch, so I’m grateful he’s back and fit again. I think when everybody is fit, Pep could potentially have a headache and he’ll have a decision to make.

Hopefully, he can see a partnership forming with Dias and Aymeric Laporte this season, but once again, Stones is a top player and given the opportunities, hopefully, he can perform