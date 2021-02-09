Manchester City News Roundup: Club eye a swoop for Ings, Gundogan on Real Madrid's radar, and more - 8th February 2021

Manchester City are in a great position in the Premier League after beating Liverpool on Sunday and extending their lead at the top of the table. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring City from 8th February 2021:

Manchester City looking to sign Danny Ings

Manchester City have Southampton forward Danny Ings on their transfer radar as per The Athletic.

City are likely to be in the market for a forward next summer as Sergio Aguero’s contract comes to an end and Ings could be the ideal replacement.

Ings is an English player, and his contract will have just a year left next summer, so he might come for a decent price.

The former Liverpool forward has resurrected his career at Southampton after an injury-ravaged spell at Merseyside and has scored seven goals in 17 appearances so far this season.

Full details from @David_Ornstein on #ManCity considering moves for Inter’s Romelu Lukaku and Southampton’s Danny Ings can be found below. 🚨🔷https://t.co/5L94JsSJts — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 8, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan named player of the month for January

Ilkay Gundogan has done a commendable job playing in a more attacking role, and has rightfully been named Premier League player of the month for January.

Gundogan missed a penalty but showed good character to score a brace against Liverpool in Manchester City’s 4-1 win against the Reds at Anfield.

The German international made six appearances in January, and scored five goals in what was an incredible return for a player whose usual position is in central midfield.

In Kevin De Bruyne’s absence, Gundogan has arguably been the club’s best player and Pep Guardiola will hope he continues that run of form ahead of a crucial few weeks.

Official: Ilkay Gundogan has been named #ManCity Player of the Month for January, with over 70% of the vote. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 8, 2021

Florentino Perez wants Gundogan at Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants Ilkay Gundogan at the Bernabeu. The Whites tried to sign him in the past, but lost out to Manchester City.

The German has managed to shake off an initial injury-ravaged two years at the club to become one of the most in-form players in the Premier League.

Don Balon has claimed that Perez dreams of adding Gundogan to the Real Madrid roster, but it’s Manchester City he is dealing with.

The club don’t usually sell their star players, so it’s highly unlikely they will let Gundogan leave even if they receive a large bid for him.